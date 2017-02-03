No. 2 Crimson boys eye showdown with top-ranked Champlin Park Feb. 6

Fresh off a revenge win over Park Center, the second-ranked Maple Grove boys’ basketball team now faces its biggest challenge this season–a home date against top-ranked Champlin Park Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

The Crimson are 13-1 and they avenged their only loss to Park Center with a 70-57 home win over the Pirates Jan. 27. Senior guard Brad Davison scored 24 points, had seven assists, nine rebounds and three steals. Senior forward Tywhon Pickford had 25 points and senior forward Ryan Bredensteiner added eight points.