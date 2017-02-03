Boys hockey avenges loss on senior night

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

With twelve minutes left in a tied hockey game on Thursday night between Rogers and Buffalo, Royals forward Jordan Fischer fired a pass from behind the goalie up to teammate Sam Libke on the blue line. Libke handled the pass quickly, firing it on net towards Buffalo goalie Nathan Mueller. Mueller saw the shot, caressed it into his chest before it slowly fell back onto the ice below. Mueller quickly tried to retrieve the puck, but senior forward Jake Moss was quicker, poking the puck past Mueller and into the net to give the Royals a lead.

“I think that, since we let them score three on us in the first period, last time we tried to play more defensively at first and keep the game close,” Moss said, recalling the early matchup of the two teams which resulted in a 5-2 Bison win on Dec. 20. “In the second and third, we realized we could definitely play with these guys so we had more confidence that allowed us to pressure more and get scoring chances and goals.” Rogers players celebrate in front of the student section after Fischer’s second period goal. (Photo by Jared Hines)

Goal No. 11 on the season for Moss put his team up 2-1 and thirty seconds later he scored goal No. 12, putting his team up 3-1. :45 seconds after the second goal by Moss, Buffalo’s Luke Ramsey put the game back within one, the eventual last goal of the 3-2 Royals win over the top team in the Mississippi 8 conference. The win was extra special for 11 Royals seniors, who played their last regular season game at Rogers Activity Center on Thursday evening.

“It was actually less of a factor that I thought it would be since both teams came out of the game really fast,” Moss said about the pregame jitters that often accompany senior night and other big games throughout the season. “I tried not to think about it too much before the game and focus on what we had to do to win, but to be announced and realize how much support I have was really humbling.” Rogers players raise their sticks to Sam Bernard, who announced his last Royals hockey game on Thursday night. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The man behind the microphone announcing Moss and the other seniors was Sam Bernard, who has announced Rogers boys hockey games since the program was established and broke away from Elk River in the early 2000’s. Bernard’s dedication to high school hockey and Royals hockey specifically is something that didn’t go unnoticed over the years. Bernard has even commuted back and forth from Danbury, Wisconsin over the course of the season where he has lived since August. His wife Colleen works in Elk River, and visits Sam at their lake house on the weekend. Sam is able to work from the lake house and Colleen is expected to join him there in the future when she finds the right job opportunity around the Danbury area.

“It was fitting that Sam was the one announcing us since he’s been there from the start for us,” Moss said.

People chimed in on social media as well when they saw it was Sam’s last game, wanting to express their support of him and all he has done for Rogers hockey.

“Sam has done a great job for many years,” Denny Wold, a former Royals hockey parent tweeted. “He will be missed.”

Neither team scored in the first period between the top two teams in the Mississippi 8 standings but Fischer changed that just 1:18 into the second period. Moss skated towards the net with the puck and looked like he was going to take the shot. Instead, he gently pushed the puck back to Fischer who fired it past Mueller’s right pad and into the net. Fischer (11) and Moss (12) embrace after Moss scores twice in third period to lead Royals to victory. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The Royals only held the 1-0 lead for three minutes before Buffalo’s Cade Stensby knotted the score 4:52 into the period. The score remained tied until Moss scored both his goals early into the third period. His assist on Fischer’s goal was his 29th of the season, currently tied for second in class 2A in that category. Fischer is currently fifth in class 2A with 21 goals.

The Royals are now 13-9 and 7-3 in the conference while their win over the Bison dropped Buffalo down to 7-2 in conference play. The Royals and Magic have played ten conference games while most of the other teams in the conference have only played nine. The St. Michael-Albertville Knights have only played six conference games and are currently 14-3-2 overall (5-1 in conference). The Knights and Royals face off on Feb. 16, the last game of the season.

“These last four games will definitely be a test but if we can play like we did today we’ll be able to make a good end of season and section run,” Moss said. “I just love playing with these boys, especially the seniors I’ve grown up with. “There’s nothing that compares to being in front of the fans with them and playing like we did tonight.”