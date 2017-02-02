Knights boys get on track with 3 straight wins

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports Travis Brown holds the ball as the Knights set up a play. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The STMA boys’ basketball team ran its record to 7-7 with wins over Monticello, Buffalo and Elk River.

It took a trip to overtime, but the Knights defeated the Monticello Magic by the score of 69-62 on Tuesday night.

A huge game from Asaba Chomilo paced STMA as he scored 24 points on Tuesday. Xavier Thurman and Travis Brown each added 10 points.

The Knights saw a couple of leads disappear down the stretch in regulation as they missed some key free throws. Cody Mattson had a chance to win the game, but he missed a layup in the closing seconds of the second half.

Tied at 54-54 at the beginning of overtime, Chomilo set the tone for the extra frame with a three point bucket. STMA would build a seven point lead that would endure.

Several trips to the free-throw line by both teams slowed play considerably, but the Knights were able to hold on and end a two-game skid.

“We’ve continued to talk to the kids and really emphasize that we’ve got to learn in situations, we have to understand time and score and what we’re looking for,” head coach Derek Anderson said.

“It was just a great team win. Everyone contributed in a great way,” Chomilo said.

BUFFALO

STMA kept momentum rolling with a 61-48 win over the Buffalo Bison Thursday night.

Asaba Chomilo again paced play with 18 points, joined by Xavier Thurman (12) and Roy Halverson (14) in double figures on the night.

The Knights built a 34-20 lead early in the second half, which got down to a five-point lead with four minutes left, 50-45.

From there, the defense clamped down, allowing the Bison just three more points as the Knights pulled away for the victory.

ELK RIVER

STMA got win number seven against the Elk River Elks on Saturday, putting them just one win short of last year’s total after 14 games.

Asaba Chomilo’s 19 points led the Knights, who took a three point lead into the half. In the second half, STMA outscored the Elks 27-15 to get the win. Xavier Thurman and Cody Mattson added 10 points each, and Marcus Greenwaldt scored nine.

The Knights played Rogers on Tuesday. They open the month of February on Friday night against Princeton.