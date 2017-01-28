Osseo basketball girls cap best week with win over Maple Grove

by Bob San

SUN PRESS Newspapers Mikayla Homola of Osseo drives against Maple Grove’s Abbey Rostamo. Homola was a girl on fire as she exploded for 33 points to lead the Orioles to victory. (Photos by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

Two weeks ago, the young Osseo girls’ basketball team was mired in a 2-11 funk. Orioles coach Jen Moen talked about her young team needing leadership from her three most experienced returning seniors Mikayla Homola, Mina Porte and Azaria Reed.

Moen’s message got through loud and clear for the trio has elevated their level of play and the Orioles responded by winning straight wins. It started with a dramatic come-from-behind win at Bloomington Kennedy in which Osseo erased a 22-pont deficit Jan. 14. In the game against Kennedy, Osseo trailed 61-39 with 7:32 left to play but staged a huge rally to pull to within 63-64 with 8 seconds left. That’s when Porte found Homola on a back door cut and Homola scored with 3 seconds left and the Orioles won 65-64. Homola scored 25 points, Reed had 14 points and 8 rebounds, Porte had 10 points and Jaiden Kline 7 points and 5 rebounds. Maple Grove’s Sarah Limatta and Abby Schulte battle Osseo’s Mina Porte for possession. (Photos by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

The Orioles then rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat Totino Grace 64-59 Jan. 17.

To cap off the great week, the Orioles defeated arch rival Maple Grove 66-46 last Friday in the popular basketball doubleheader at Maple Grove. The Crimson had won four of their last five games and were seeking to reach the .500 mark. The game was tied 25-25 at halftime but the Orioles turned on the defensive heat in the second half and won convincingly. Homola was a girl on fire. She exploded for 33 points and hit seven of nine three-pointers to ignite Osseo. Porte added 19 points and nine rebounds, Reed and Andrea Dienslake each added five points.

“Friday night was a fun night. It is always a great atmosphere and a game that all of the players look forward to the entire season,” Osseo coach Jen Moen said. “We just came out in the second half and really clamped down on defense. Mikayla Homola had an incredible game putting up 33 points and Mina Porte also played really well. Even with those two playing as well as they did this was really a team win for us. Every kid contributed in some way with a rebound or a steal or a bucket at a key point.”

Mina Porte of the Orioles leads a fast break in the game against Maple Grove. The senior scored 19 points and pulled down 9 rebound in the win. (Photos by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

Katrina Theis led Maple Grove with 14 points, Autumn Mlinar had 10 and Abbey Rostamo 9.

Moen and the Orioles were ecstatic with the victory over their Dist. 279 rival but they know the Crimson will regroup for the rematch.

“I don’t think that the score at the end of the game was indicative of what kind of a game it was,” Moen said. “That was a much closer game than the final score made it look. We talked as a team after the game that we know when we play them again on Feb. 24 it will be a battle again.”

The MG win made it three in a row for Osseo. Last Tuesday, the Orioles rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to win 64-59 at Totino Grace. Homola poured in 25 points, Porte 15 and Reed 12.

“Last week was a big week for us,” Moen said. “The 22-point comeback win over Bloomington Kennedy started it and showed us what we can do when we play together. We had another good win on Tuesday night. We were down to Totino-Grace by eight points at the half and came back in the second half to win by eight points. We are playing with confidence right now.

The Orioles next visit Totino Grace Friday, Jan. 27 and host Park Center Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Maple Grove next travels to Park Center Friday, Jan. 27 and hosts Spring Lake Park Tuesday, Jan. 31.