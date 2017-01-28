New stormwater formula undergoes debate

by Alaina Rooker

SUN PRESS Newspapers

An amended plan to calculate stormwater fees was carefully reviewed and ultimately postponed at the Jan. 17 Greenfield City Council meeting.

The plan, prepared by finance committee member and councilor Mark Holten, came as a result of continued public concern that the previous system of fee calculation was not equitable. This system had divided Greenfield parcels of land into Existing Land Use, or ELU, categories. These categories dealt with specific ranges of land size, and calculated an average stormwater cost based on what was typical of that range.

The concerns on behalf of the public mentioned that many parcels within the same category were often not similar in reality. For example, a 40 acre parcel and a 100 acre parcel were in the same category and under the same fee schedule, while a 1 acre parcel and 3 acre parcel were not.

The amended plan took into account that need for a more accurate system of identification and calculated stormwater fees for each parcel individually and on its own merit. The new plan assigns Residential Equivalency Factors, or REFs, to parcels of land. The minimum assignment of REFs for a property is 1, with an exception to residential townhomes and sewered residential parcels less than an acre in size, who are only charged .5 REF. Stormwater fees are then calculated based on how many REFs a parcel has.

This way, a parcel will not be calculated based on an average of parcels in its “range.”

Potential problems

Mayor Johnson anticipated that the new complex method may be frustrating and difficult to explain to residents. City Administrator Bonnie Ritter was also consulted, who agreed that those experiencing significant jumps in fees may become easily frustrated when seeking answers. “It’s not going to go unnoticed, that’s for sure,” said Ritter, who would most likely handle such calls along with other Greenfield city staff.

Councilor Cook countered, arguing that it was easily explainable to a landowner and commended Holten for using a “more adequate science of how water runs off the land.” He was hesitant, however, to recommend passing the new plan on its own, and called for a more serious discussion of establishing a credit system for those large parcel landowners facing higher costs.

Erickson echoed the sentiment. “The problem is agriculture runoff,” he said, “my fees will go up, but my property is woods.” Council members agreed that the change is also in response to continued pressure from major institutions to reduce agricultural runoff, citing the Department of Natural Resources, the State of Minnesota, and the federal government. With a credit system, Cook explained that landowners would have incentive to produce less phosphorous, nitrogen, and sediment runoff.

Holten agreed that the plan was not perfect and acknowledged that farmers will be facing an increase in stormwater fees, but added that the council shouldn’t let perfection get in the way of progress. “We heard comments, and we changed it,” said Holten, remarking that after a trial year, more modifications could be made.

Action

On the table was the amended Storm Water Utility Plan, as well as the amended ordinance to reflect the updated plan in the City Code.

The amended plan is more generalized, crafted with the intention of being applicable to any future year. It deleted sections explaining the category system, and introduced the new REF-calculation system. If the value of REF needs to be changed in the future, those adjustments can be made without needing to modify the entire plan and ordinance.

According to the ordinance, the REF will be able to be adjusted if the property owner provides data that indicates their parcel was mis-assigned. This duty will fall on the City Engineer.

The council decided to not take action on neither the amended storm water plan nor the ordinance. One concern was that councilor Mike Hoekstra was absent, and might have valuable input.

The January fee schedule was adopted, but without the new stormwater fee, which was tentatively set at $35.76 per REF.

In other news, the council:

APPROVED State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements with the City of Greenfield on behalf of its city attorney and police department;

APPROVED a resolution to enter into a Hennepin County Residential Recycling Grant Agreement;

POSTPONED discussion on the status of 8555 Commerce Drive, a city-owned property previously for sale;

HEARD that the application for a full-time public works maintenance worker has reopened, and must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 26.