Medina lands state broadband grant

BY SUSAN VAN CLEAF

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded to Medina and Mediacom a $170,868 grant for extending high-speed internet access to 76 unserved households and 35 underserved households.

The Medina “last mile project” is one of 42 broadband projects across Greater Minnesota to successfully land money from the state in the current round of Minnesota Border-to-Border Broadband Development grant awards.

In a funding partnership with the state of Minnesota and the city of Medina, Mediacom Minnesota LLC will leverage its existing hybrid fiber and coaxial network to improve service levels to 100 megabits per second download by 20 megabits per second upload, reaching the 2026 state speed goal.

“These improvements will support business development, health care and educational opportunities in the area, including enabling telecommuting to jobs and businesses outside the project area,” the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) said on its website.

Total cost of the Medina project is $589,203. The city will match the $170,868 grant with $418,335 in local funding.

Medina City Administrator Scott Johnson said, “This is good news.” Medina and Mediacom applied three times for a state broadband grant and finally succeeded in getting an award this year.

Johnson said Medina receives franchise fees from Mediacom, which has subscribers in more densely populated areas of Medina. The city plans to use the fees to pay Medina’s $418,335 match.

Medina and Mediacom have agreed in their franchise agreement to an eight-mile expansion of broadband cable in 2017. City officials are discussing with Mediacom the path that Mediacom would follow in laying down new cable. Soon the discussion will include the 111 homes that potentially could benefit from the grant, Johnson said.

The Border-to-Border Broadband Development Program provides internet providers grants to expand broadband service to areas of Minnesota that are unserved or underserved. The funding pays for up to 50 percent of the cost of developing broadband for improved high-speed internet in communities across the state.

“These grants will make it possible for people, businesses and institutions throughout Greater Minnesota to have access to high-speed internet,” said DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy. “Broadband is an important economic development tool that will improve people’s quality of life and make businesses more competitive.”

The new round of broadband grants will expand high-speed internet access to 16,627 households, 2,240 businesses, and 71 community institutions in Greater Minnesota, according to a news release from Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and DEED. New state grant funding will leverage an additional $40 million in private and local funding to help pay for the projects.

“It’s not fair when almost 20 percent of Greater Minnesota households don’t have access to opportunity because they don’t have the same broadband connections as their friends and family in the cities,” Smith said. “We are fixing this.”

She added, “This expansion of broadband has connected doctors to patients, students to school, people to jobs, and farmers and businesses to data and markets around the world. Governor Dayton and I will continue to advocate for high speed, affordable, reliable internet access during the 2017 Legislative Session until everyone is connected.”