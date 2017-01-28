Maple Grove gymnasts reach high score in win

by Bob San

The Maple Grove gymnastics scored a season’s best in beating Elk River 144.625 to 130.925 Thursday, Jan. 19. This marked the second time Maple Grove had hit the 144 mark. The first one was in the win over Champlin Park when the Crimson scored 144.05.

Nadia Abid won the all-around and the beam while Emma Seamans captured first places on the vault and floor exercise to lead the Crimson. Nadia Abid of Maple Grove performs on the balanced beam in the meet against Elk River.

Top placers for Maple Grove in the meet are:

•Vault: 1. Seamans 8.975, 2. Abid 8.9, 7. Kiarra Poling 8.55

•Bars: 1. Emma Eungard 9.1, 2. Seamans 9.0m, 3. Carys Turner 8.95

•Beam: 1. Abid 9.675, 2. Alex Kara 9.375, 3. Eungard 9.05

•Floor: 1. Seamans 9.575, 2. Abid 9.425, 3. Turner 9.1, 3. Eungard 9.1

•All Around: 1. Abid 36.625.

The Crimson, 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference, next host Anoka Thursday, Jan. 26.