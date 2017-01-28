Knights struggle in non-conference, rout Wildcats

By Jake Schroer

The Knights boys’ hockey team had a rough week, losing to Holy Family, routing conference rival Chisago Lakes, and losing to Class A power Hermantown on Hockey Day Minnesota.

Holy Family scored three times in the first period on the way to a 5-2 win over the Knights on Tuesday night.

Peter Tabor (Jack Michel, Mack Byers), Jack Michel (Brady Ziemer, Tabor) and Joe Hankinson (John Simon, Matt Anderson) scored to give Holy Family a 3-0 lead after one period.

Ben Almquist made the score 4-0 in the second before Jack Kelly (Mitch Bourgerie) scored a power play goal. Tabor added another in the third period and Mitch Bourgerie added one for the Knights just before the final whistle.

CHISAGO LAKES

The Knights blasted the Wildcats by a score of 8-1 Thursday night.

STMA absolutely dominated the opening period, out-shooting the Wildcats 19-5 and scoring five times. Goals came from Ryan Copeland (Nick Putnam, TJ Swenson), Zach Sjelin (Caden Sigerud), Caden Sigerud (2 goals, Sjelin, Jake Benson on first) and Nick Putnam (Copeland).

Jordan Drobinski added a goal in the second period to make it 6-0. Jake Benson (Tyler Malerich, Sigerud) and Carson Wooters (Drobinski, Mitch Bourgerie) capped the scoring for the Knights in the victory.

HERMANTOWN Luc Laylin controls the puck for STMA against Hermantown. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

Class A defending state champion Hermantown came to Albertville for Hockey Day Minnesota and defeated the Knights 5-1.

A bad start doomed the Knights. Matt Valure (Darian Gotz, Tyler Watkins), Dylan Samberg (Jacob Herter, Ryan Sandelin) and Jessie Jacques (Sandelin, Herter) got the Hawks to a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Jacques (Watkins, Samberg) made it 4-0 in the second before a goal by Val Popowski (Caden Sigerud, Jordan Drobinski) broke the shutout. Ryan Sandelin scored on an empty net in the third

Although the Knights gave themselves plenty of chances, Cade McEwen stood on his head, making 36 saves for the Hawks.

“They’re a great team. They’re ranked #1 in Class A, defending state champs, year in and year out they have a team that can compete against any AA team,” head coach Jerr Johnson said, adding that falling behind early makes it difficult to come back against a team of their caliber.

The Knights hosted Cambridge-Isanti Tuesday night. They play at Moorhead on Saturday night.