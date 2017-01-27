Top Class A goal-scoring boys hockey teams set to clash

by David Pedersen

Crow River News Senior forward Brian Halonen of Rockford-Delano has helped his boys hockey team rank first in the state for goals scored. (Photo by Bill Nord)

The top two goal-scoring boys hockey teams in Class A will face off when St. Cloud Cathedral comes to challenge Rockford-Delano, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Delano Arena.

Rockford-Delano is 13-2-1 ranked No. 3 in the state in Class A while St. Cloud Cathedral is 14-2-2, ranked No. 6. R-D tops the charts by scoring 6.25 goals per game. SCC is second at 5.94.

“St. Cloud has a very solid and potent offensive team this season,” said Rockford-Delano coach Gerrit van Bergen. “We hope to take advantage of playing at home and having the last change to secure the matchups we would like.”

Powered by some balanced scoring, Rockford-Delano won two more games last week. Four players scored goals in the 5-3 victory over Waconia. Four players also found the net in the 8-3 triumph over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.

John Keranen provided two goals and one assist against Waconia when R-D held a 40-32 edge in shots on goal. Ben Meyers had a goal and two assists. Kyle Ylitalo scored a goal with one assist and Justin Daly added one goal. Andrew Kruse helped with two assists and goalie Jackson Hjelle made 29 saves.

Against a strong Litchfield-DC team sophomore Garrett Pinoniemi scored the three goal hat trick. Meyers notched two goals and two assists. Brian Halonen had two goals and one assist. Keranen had a goal and one assist and Hjelle made 23 saves in goal.

“We are working to find the right defensive mix for our forward lines to allow us to continue to score while improving our goals against per game average,” said van Bergen. “Like every season it is always a work in progress.”

Rockford-Delano not only has balanced scoring, it has two of the top point scorers in the state. Meyers ranks first with 35 assists, first with 62 points and is tied for second with 27 goals.

Brian Halonen ranks fifth with 50 points, sixth with 24 goals and seventh with 26 assists. Keranen also ranks high with 17 goals, 24 assists and 41 points.

Rockford-Delano is home against Mound Westonka, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 and home against Orono, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Girls hockey

The Rockford-Delano girls hockey team only had one game last week, resulting in a 9-0 victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato. R-D had a 45-8 advantage in shots on goal.

Jamie Byrne scored three goals with one assist. Rylan Bistodeau had two goals and three assists. Emily Olson added two goals. Both Hannah Tormanen and Leah Lang scored a goal and both Abby Olson and Annika Reierson had two assists. Goalie Karly Schmidt made eight saves for the shutout.

Rockford-Delano, 16-3-0, plays at Mound Westonka, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 before coming home to face Hutchinson, 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. R-D plays at Orono, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.