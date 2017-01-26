STMA to send sample referendum ballots

by Peg Craig

The St. Michael–Albertville School Board met to discuss how to get information to voters regarding the upcoming bond referendum.

The board also approved advertising for transportation services, and reviewed the legislative action plan.

BOND REFERENDUM

In further matters, Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault discussed ways to keep the citizens of the school district informed about the capital bond referendum Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Middle School West.

A sample ballot with the question on it and with information about the polling place and time will be sent to all district residents. Early/absentee balloting has already started at Middle School West and some ballots have been mailed out.

The superintendent has made presentations to many groups and informal gatherings already. The winter printing of the Knight View newsletter was largely about the vote and the board felt that the next one should focus on other activities in the schools.

They directed that a smaller informational flyer should go out before Feb. 7 giving more financial information and answering questions that have been asked at the presentations. It will contain information on how the bond repayment can be structured to avoid fluctuating tax bills.

Because 60 percent of the cost of the bond will be repaid by state funds, the actual cost to the taxpayers of the STMA School District over the life of the bond will be around $21 million.

The STMA website provides information on how this cost would be allocated to district residents. Regarding the use of the new facilities by non-school groups, Superintendent Foucault said, “We expect that revenues from rentals to youth and community organizations will offset operational costs during times available for rent.”

TRANSPORTATION

In other news, STMA School Board members approved advertising for quotations for transportation services starting with the 2017-2018 school year. The request for quotations will be published and sealed bids will be received by the school district.

The district is not bound to accept the lowest bid but will choose the one offering the best package of services including quality of the equipment and experience of the provider. The contract will be for two years but can be extended for one or two additional years.

The contractor will provide transportation to and from the schools, including special education and wheelchair services and provide buses for co-curricular and athletic trips. The buses will be provided with two-way radios or cell phones. The bus company will hire qualified drivers.

The School District is responsible for determining which students are eligible for transportation and for handling discipline problems on the buses.

LEGISLATIVE ACTION

In further news, the legislative platform adopted by the School Board sets the goals for new legislation STMA would like to see enacted during the next session.

It suggests ways in which funding to the district from the state could be increased so it no longer has one of the lowest per pupil payments in the state. This occurs because this area has a high proportion of residential development compared to industrial and commercial development.

The platform asks that the basic formula be increased by at least 3% to make up for inflation in the last twenty years. In addition, the board would like to see the per pupil funding formulas rewritten to give greater fairness to districts at the bottom of the scale. The state mandates special education programming but does not fully fund it so the platform asks that the state work toward fully funding the special education program.

State Representative Eric Lucero and State Senator Mary Kiffmeyer will be introducing bills to give relief to the twenty-five school districts with the lowest per pupil payments and representatives of the school district will be going to St. Paul to testify in favor of them.

PARAPROFESSIONALS

Lastly, following the lead of the Minnesota State Department of Education, the School Board proclaimed January 23-27 as Paraprofessional Week.

Chairperson Jeff Lindquist said that the paraprofessionals are “integral to the efficient operation of the district and the achievements of our students.”