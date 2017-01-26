School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 279

MAPLE GROVE, MN

SCHOOL BOARD ABBREVIATED MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING DECEMBER 13, 2016

CALL TO ORDER A regular meeting of the Independent School District 279 School Board was held on Tuesday December 13, 2016, in the board room at the Educational Service Center. Chairperson Dean Henke called the meeting to order at 6:12 PM.

ROLL CALL The following members were present: Board members Dean Henke, Jessica Craig, Linda Etim, Jim Burgett, Jacki Girtz and Superintendent Dr. Kate Maguire. Board member Robert Gerhart was absent.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

ADDITIONS TO AGENDA There were no additions to the agenda.

ACCEPTANCE OF AGENDA Motion by Dean Henke, seconded by Jacki Girtz, to accept the printed agenda. The motion carried unanimously on a vote of 5 to 0.

PRESENTATION: TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING AND PUBLIC COMMENT / QUESTIONS

AUDIENCE OPPORTUNITY TO ADDRESS THE SCHOOL BOARD

SUPERINTENDENTS REPORT

SCHOOL BOARD REPORTS Board members reported on the December 12, 2016 Enrollment and Capacity Management Advisory Committee meeting and Dean Henke read the Superintendents

2016-2017 mid-year formative evaluation report.

PRESENTATION: ENROLLMENT TRENDS AND PROJECTIONS 5 YEAR

CONSENT AGENDA The consent agenda consists of minutes of the November 22, 2016 regular board meeting, financial matters, personnel matters, operational and business matters and grant approvals. Motion by Dean Henke, seconded by Jacki Girtz, to approve items as presented in the consent agenda. The motion carried unanimously on a vote of 5 to 0.

APPROVAL OF 2016 PAYABLE 2017 LEVY LIMITATION CERTIFICATION Motion by Jim Burgett, seconded by Jacki Girtz, to approve the 2016 Payable 2017 Levy Limitation Certification as presented in the Truth in Taxation presentation at tonights meeting. The motion carried on a vote of 3 to 2, with Dean Henke and Jessica Craig voting no.

GIFTS TO THE DISTRICT Motion by Dean Henke, seconded by Linda Etim, to approve the Gifts to the District totaling $41,385.02. The motion carried unanimously on a vote of 5 to 0.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ADJOURNMENT At 7:53 PM, motion by Jacki Girtz, seconded by Jessica Craig, to adjourn the meeting. The motion carried unanimously on a vote of 5 to 0. [COMPLETE MINUTES ON FILE IN THE SUPERINTENDENTS OFFICE AND ON OUR DISTRICT WEB SITE]

Dean Henke, Board Chairperson

