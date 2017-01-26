North Branch edges Rogers gymnastics

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Morgan Wallmow smiled at teammates as she walked off the floor in rotation eight of the Rogers gymnastics meet against North Branch. Wallmow knew that her routine was better than usual, but still felt nervous awaiting the scores from the judges in the closely contested dual.

“I’ve been working really hard to get a nine this year and it finally came,” Wallmow said. Katelyn Hagel performs her floor routine on Tuesday night. (Photo by Jared Hines)

Wallmow’s score—a 9.175—is a career high for the senior captain, being just on the south side of 9.0 in many events this year. Wallmow’s score helped the Royals top 140 team points for the meet, losing to North Branch by just 1.55 points.

“It’s hard not to get the win,” Wallmow said. “But I’m still really proud of the way our whole team performed.”

The Royals are now 3-4 in dual meets this season, defeating Chisago Lakes, Monticello, and Big Lake while falling to St. Francis, St. Michael-Albertville, Cambridge-Isanti, and North Branch. The team has two more conference opponents left on their schedule.

While the team couldn’t pull off the victory during Tuesday’s meet, many individuals shined for the Royals including Lauren Krall, who took first on the bars with a score of 8.8. Hannah Finstad took second on the vault, with Krall and Wallmow taking third and fourth respectively on the beam. In the all-around competition, Krall took second, Wallmow third, and Katelyn Hagel fourth.

One of the goals for the 2016-17 Rogers gymnastics team dealt with their team score in which members on the team were striving for a score of 140.0 or more. The team hit that goal in the Jan. 14 invitational in Moorhead, but also hit it on Tuesday night for the first time at home. The team’s other main goal, besides doing well at conference and sections, is continuing to perfect the beam.

“We want no falls on the beam which we are close to getting,” Wallmow said after the meet. “We only had two falls between varsity and junior varsity combined tonight.”

The team is now off for over a week, not performing again until Feb. 2 against Buffalo. The team’s last home meet is Feb. 7 against Princeton.