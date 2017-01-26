Sports Crimson boys victorious in buzzer buster Published January 26, 2017 at 2:55 pm By Sun Press & News A packed crowd at Maple Grove High gym looks on as Maple Grove’s Brad Davison and Osseo’s John Bezdicek battles for the ball. Crimson forward Tywhon Pickford sails in for two of his 26 points as Osseo’s Matt Bezdicek looks on. Maple Grove senior guard Brad Davison launches a jumper over the outstretched arm of Osseo’s Emmette Paige. Osseo junior forward Zach Theisen finds a crack in the Maple Grove defense to score on this layup. Theisen was very elusive as he sprung loose for 27 points to keep Osseo in the game. Osseo guard hits bomb at buzzer to win game: Emmette Paige lets go a jumper against Maple Grove. Earlier in the week, the junior guard hit the shot heard ‘round Osseo in the 63-60 win over Totino Grace Jan. 17. With the score tied 60-60 with 2.3 seconds left, Paige took the inbound pass, dribbled up court quickly and launched the shot from just inside the halfcourt line. The ball swished through the basket and Osseo won 63-60.