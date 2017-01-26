Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 885

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE

INVITATION FOR QUOTATIONS FOR BUS

TRANSPORTATION PURSUANT TO

MINN. STAT. 123B.52, SUBD. 3.

1. Notice is hereby given, that Independent School District No. 885, St. Michael-Albertville, will receive written quotations for transportation of its school children, including special education and handicapped students, according to the specification and conditions which may be obtained from the School District Office, 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville MN 55301.

2. Quotations shall be submitted in form and manner contained in the Specifications and the Conditions, which are available at the School District Office. Quotations must be received in the School District Office no later than February 27, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. at which time the quotations will be opened and tabulated and distributed to interested parties.

3. No change can be made in the written quotation without consent of the School District. Negotiations will be conducted at such time and place as designated by the School District utilizing such procedures as the School District deems appropriate.

4. On March 6, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., the School Board will meet to evaluate the quotations and act thereon. The School District reserves the right to accept, reject, or negotiate any quotation, and to make an award for transportation services which is deemed most favorable and advantageous to the School District. If further information is desired, interested persons should contact Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault at 763-497-6500.

5. Any person whose quotation is accepted may be required to furnish a performance bond in the full amount of its quotation, which bond shall comply with the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, section 574.26. The amount is discretionary with the School Board. Minn. Stat. 123B.52, subd. 3.

Dated this 18th day of January, 2017. Independent School District. No. 885, Albertville, Minnesota.

/s/ Jennifer Peyerl, Clerk

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 885, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVBLLE,

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS AND CONDITIONS FOR PUPIL

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

Independent School District No. 885, St. Michael-Albertville (School District), is requesting quotations for the provision of pupil transportation services herein described. Responsible contractors who meet the School Districts criteria are requested to submit a sealed quotation for this work, which will be performed under the statutes and regulations of the State of Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Education, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and the School District.

The School District is using the quotation process established by Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.52, subdivision 3, for the procurement of this contract, and disclaims usage of any other contract procurement options allowed under applicable law. The quotations will be subject to negotiations and the School District is under no obligation to award the contract to any particular provider of quotations. The School District is also under no obligation to award the contract to the lowest responsible Proposer.

This General Specification document outlines all of the requirements and conditions for furnishing these services. Any aspect(s) of these services not addressed in this General Specification are left for the proposer to address. The contract will be awarded to the Proposer as determined by the School District. The School District recognizes the complicated nature of delivering safe, reliable, and efficient student transportation, and the School District reserves the right to consider all relevant and reasonable criteria, which may or may not be described in this document, in selecting the successful Proposer.

ARTICLE I: General Guidelines

ARTICLE 1.1: Definitions

All definitions set forth in the general conditions of the contract for services or in the other contract documents are applicable to the proposing documents.

1.1.1: General Specification. This includes the Advertisement for Quotations, the instructions to Proposers included in this document along with the appendices, and any addenda issued prior to receipt of quotations.

1.1.2: Quotation: A complete and properly signed document, proposing to do the work for the sum(s) stipulated therein supported by the data called for by the General Specification.

1.1.3: Proposer: One who submits a quotation for the contract with the School District to provide the services described in this General Specification.

1.1.4: Contractor: One who has agreed to a contract with the School District for the services described in this General Specification and the Agreement completed for these services.

ARTICLE 1.2: Receipt of Quotations; Time and Date of Deadline

The quotations will be received until 4:00 p.m., February 27, 2017. Quotations must be mailed or delivered in an envelope clearly marked PUPIL TRANSPORTATION SERVICES to:

Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault 11343 50th Street, Albertville, MN 55301

All quotations must be received by the time and date designated in this document and none from other Proposers will be considered thereafter, subject to the ability of the School District and Proposers to engage in negotiations for the contract. Proposers shall assume full responsibility for timely delivery at location designated for receipt of quotations. Oral, telephonic, electronic, or telegraphic quotations are invalid and will not receive consideration.

ARTICLE 2: Description and Scope of Services

ARTICLE 2.1: Description of the School District Relative to Pupil Transportation Services

During the 2016-2017 school year, the School District was responsible for transporting an estimated 6300 students.

In the design and operation of the pupil transportation routes and services, the School District expects the Contractor to identify its approach to providing the requested services, and satisfy the following student bus service guidelines, consistent with applicable state laws and regulations:

1. Operate regular to and from routes that will not exceed 50 minutes for resident pupils;

2. Operate regular routes to transport public and nonpublic students as defined by the applicable polices of the School District;

3. Provide busing for all students consistent with Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.88; and

4. Maintain reasonable bus loads for secondary and elementary students considering ride lengths and age of students.

ARTICLE 2.2: Scope of Transportation Services; Term

The actual period of service will be for two (2) years, covering the years ending June 30. 2018 and 2019. The School District will reserve the option, consistent with applicable statutes, to extend the contract(s) for a third or fourth year.

This quotation consists of supplying buses based on the buses and routes used in 2016-2017, vans, and drivers necessary to perform those services required to transport students of the School District to and from school during the school day and school year consisting of not more than 173 student days, including the following services that are outlined in APPENDIX A:

Regular to & from transportation;

Special education route and wheelchair services; and

Co-curricular and athletic trips.

ARTICLE 3: Quotations, Quotation Contents and Quotation Review

ARTICLE 3.1: Submission of Quotations

The cost quotation, as provided for in Article 5.1 and APPENDIX A, shall be included with the quotation. Proposer can contact the School District for a standardized quote bid form. Alternative pricing methods may be considered only if the Proposer is not considered to be unresponsive to the pricing requirements of this General Specification. The Proposer may make additional stipulations or qualify his/her quotation in any other manner. The School District, however, will consider such alternatives at its sole discretion.

ARTICLE 3.2: Review and Consideration of Quotations; Negotiations

3.2.1: It is the intent of the School District to award the contract in due course and after a reasonable quotation evaluation period after considering the submitted quotations and all the requirements set out in the General Specification, as well as the need for further negotiations. The School District may conduct negotiations of the quotations after reviewing all quotations submitted. The School District expects to evaluate quotations in the following manner:

a. Quality of response to this Request for Quotations (RFQ).

b. Capability of Proposer to supply services as demonstrated in this RFQ, including those criteria listed in this General Specifications.

c. Experience of the Proposer.

d. Quality of services.

e. Quality of equipment.

f. Cost of services.

3.2.2: All quotations received before the specified date and time will be publicly opened and announced as to the name of the Proposer. Quotation details will not be open to the public nor be disclosed to unauthorized persons prior to award of contract. After award of the contract, all quotations shall be open to public inspection, subject to any continuing prohibition on the disclosure of confidential data, which is designated as such in any quotation, consistent with State law and School District policy.

3.2.3: The School District reserves the right, prior to an award of the contract, to evaluate the segment prices (e.g., regular route cost, extra trip cost, etc.) and negotiate and/or reject any unit price amount that is determined by the School District to be unreasonable in amount.

3.2.4: One or more contracts may be awarded based on the quotations as submitted or the School District may elect to negotiate with Contractor(s) whose quotations fall in the competitive range as defined in the General Specification. Negotiations of the quotations received, if conducted, will be conducted jointly with the School District and Contractor representatives.

ARTICLE 3.3: Proposers Representations

Each Proposer, by making his/her quotation represents that:

Proposer has read and understands the General Specification documents and Proposers quotation is made in accordance therewith.

Proposer has visited the School District and has familiarized himself/herself with the local conditions under which the work is to be performed.

Proposers price quotation is based upon personnel and equipment described in the General Specification and in accordance with all General Specification conditions and terms without exception.

ARTICLE 3.4: Qualifications of Proposers

3.4.1: Each Proposer shall submit as part of the quotation a statement of Proposers qualifications. The School District shall have the right to take such actions as it deems necessary to determine the ability of the Proposer to perform the work in a prompt and efficient manner per the General Specification. In determining the qualifications and responsibilities of the Proposer, the School District shall take into consideration those criteria which relate to, but are not limited to, school transportation, transportation services and safety, school bus drivers, and vehicular equipment.

3.4.2: The School District reserves the right to reject any quotation where an investigation and evaluation of the Proposers qualifications would give doubt that the Proposer could perform prompt and efficient completion of the work per the General Specification.

ARTICLE 3.5: Right to Reject Quotations and Waive Technicalities or Informalities

3.5.1: The School District reserves the right to reject any and all quotations and to waive all informalities and/or technicalities, at its sole discretion, where the best interests of the School District may be served.

3.5.2: Contractors shall promptly notify the School District of any ambiguity, inconsistency or error, which they may discover upon examination of the General Specification or of the local conditions. Contractors desiring clarification or interpretation of the General Specification shall make a written request to the School District at least ten (10) days prior to the closing date for receipt of quotations.

ARTICLE 3.6: Prohibition Against Conflicts of Interest, Gratuities and Kickbacks

3.6.1: Any employee or any official of the School District, elective or appointive, who shall take, receive, or offer to take or receive, either directly or indirectly, any rebate, percentage of contract, money, or other things of value, as an inducement or intended inducement, in the procurement of business, or the giving of business, for, or to, or from, any person, partnership, firm or corporation, offering, proposing for, or in the open market seeking to make sales to the School District, shall be deemed guilty of a felony and upon conviction such persons shall be punished to the full extent of the law as provided for by State of Minnesota laws.

3.6.2: Every person, firm, or corporation offering to make, or pay, or give, any rebate, percentage of contract, money, or other things of value, as an inducement or intended inducement, in the procurement of business, or the giving of business, to any employee of the School District, elective or appointive, in his efforts to quote for, offer for sale, or to seek in the open market seeking to make sales to the School District, shall be deemed guilty of a felony and upon conviction such persons shall be punished to the full extent of the law as provided for by State of Minnesota laws.

ARTICLE 4: Contract

ARTICLE 4.1: Period of Contract; Extension

The actual period of the contract will be for two (2) years, and is subject to applicable statutes and regulations. The School District, in its sole discretion, will reserve the option, consistent with applicable statutes, to extend the contract(s) for a third or fourth year.

ARTICLE 4.2: Award of Contract

The issuance of an award of contract is contingent upon securing an offer acceptable at the School Districts sole discretion. The contract entered into will be evidenced and finalized upon the execution and approval of the School District. Unless otherwise provided in the General Specifications, the agreement to contract will be negotiated between the School District and the successful Proposer.

ARTICLE 5: Contractual Requirements

ARTICLE 5.1: Quoted Costs; Price of Services

5.1.1: The annual price amounts shall include all buses and vans, labor, materials, equipment, supplies, overhead and profit, and all other related costs. Amounts shall also include all fuel costs, matching taxes, labor costs, maintenance and repair costs. Proposer must include an explicit statement that the quoted costs include fuel costs or any conditions related to fuel cost. A standardized quote form acceptable to the District can be obtained by contacting the District Office at 763-497-6500.

5.1.2: All prices and quotations must be in ink or typewritten. No pencil figures will be permitted. Any mistakes in quotations terms and prices are to be crossed out and corrections inserted adjacent thereto and initialed by the person signing the quotation. Corrections made with correction tape or fluid must be initialed.

5.1.3: The School District reserves the right to correct mathematical errors in extensions and additions by the Proposer. The School Districts corrected quotation sum total shall take preference over the Proposers computed proposal sum total.

ARTICLE 5.2: Performance Security

Consistent with Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.52, subdivision 3, the successful Proposer may be required to provide a performance bond or irrevocable letter of credit equal to 100% of the estimated annual cost of services. The decision to require performance security rests in the sole discretion of the School District. It shall be provided in a form acceptable to the School District. This performance security may be waived by the School District upon the completion of a satisfactory period of service by the successful Proposer. If required, the Contractor shall deliver the performance security to the School District no later than the date of execution of the contract agreement.

ARTICLE 5.3: Equipment, Buses and Vans

The Contractor shall submit a proposed list of buses to be used to satisfy this General Specification and the contract. All equipment must meet all provisions of this General Specification and must conform to all standards and specifications set forth by the State of Minnesota, Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Education, and all Federal laws and regulations.

ARTICLE 5.4: Two-Way Radios or Cell Phones

The Contractor shall represent the availability, installation and maintenance of two-way radios or cell phones in all busses provided under this General Specification. The two-way radios shall be monitored by the Contractor continuously and at all times during the scheduled school days, and hours before and after school and during the school day.

ARTICLE 5.5: Insurance Coverage:

5.5.1: Contractor agrees, at its sole expense, to procure and keep in force during the entire period of this agreement public liability, property damage liability and workers compensation insurance. The School District reserves the right to determine the extent of coverage for each item of insurance coverage. A certificate of insurance naming the School District as an additional insured must be provided not later than August 1 prior to the start of each school year. Any changes in these insurance coverages and policies should also be provided to the School District within thirty (30) days of their effective date.

5.5.2: Contractor must provide the above referenced insurance with the following minimum limits:

Bodily injury insurance $ 1,000,000 combined single limit

Comprehensive property damage insurance $1,000,000 combined single limit Workers compensation insurance per Minnesota Statutes and laws

Umbrella insurance $5,000,000

ARTICLE 5.6: Indemnity:

The Contractor agrees to indemnify and save the School District harmless from any claims involving personal injury, wrongful death, property damage, or violation of any statute, including, but not limited to, the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA), Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (Section 504), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA or ADAAA), the Minnesota Human Rights Act (MHRA), the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act (MGDPA), the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 125A, and any claim arising out of Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act (Section 1983), arising out of, or in the course of, providing transportation of assigned pupils.

ARTICLE 6: Operational Requirements

ARTICLE 6.1: Contractor Annual Service Plan

Contractor shall provide the School District on or before the first (1st) day of August preceding each Contract Year with a service plan for pupil transportation services, which requires the approval of the School District. Contractor shall work with School Districts Superintendent of Schools or designee in planning services and otherwise performing this Agreement.

The service plan must include at a minimum the following:

a. routes including bus route numbering, route maps, and route times. Contractor shall be primarily responsible for planning all routes, stops and schedules.

Contractor shall furnish School District a complete route map.

b. list of drivers, both primary and substitutes, and the assigned routes and buses for the primary drivers.

c. numbers of pupils assigned to each bus and route, together with grade levels.

d. list of bus and van equipment that will be used in providing the contract services, along with make of equipment, year of manufacture, and mileage.

e. staffing plan of employees, in addition to the above drivers, who will be assigned to fulfill the responsibilities contemplated in this agreement.

f. operating policies and procedures of the contractor related to their fulfilling the terms of this agreement.

g. insurance information required by the Agreement.

h. compliance with School District performance criteria including:

(1) bus loads will not exceed manufacturers capacity per bus and van;

(2) buses will arrive and depart in accordance with current District schedules and practices;

(3) student safety will be foremost in all services.

ARTICLE 6.2: Fleet Maintenance

6.2.1: The Contractor shall maintain all equipment in first class condition. The equipment must pass any and all inspections by the Minnesota State Patrol and/or other inspections required or performed by any other State or federal agency. Every Contractor must list its experience with Minnesota State Patrol inspections and inspections performed by any other State or federal agency.

6.2.2: The School District reserves the right to inspect any and all buses at any time for purposes of assuming the successful Contractors compliance.

6.2.3: The Contractor must also supply the School District with a list of the experience of mechanics and maintenance supervisors currently under the Contractors employment, or local providers of such services.

ARTICLE 6.3: Student Services and Discipline; Responsibilities

The School District is ultimately responsible and has authority to determine student eligibility for transportation, consistent with applicable State laws, and to suspend or expel any student from transportation services. Contractors drivers are responsible only for such discipline as is required to safely and properly operate contractors buses. Each driver shall handle all disciplinary matters in strict accordance with School District policy. In no case will a driver eject a student from a bus for misbehavior except in the event of an extreme emergency endangering the safety of the student, other students, or the driver, and then only after radio notice to Contractors terminal and to the students building Principal. All discipline problems shall be reported in writing following completion of the route.

ARTICLE 6.4: Drivers

The Contractor shall submit a list of bus driver qualifications, certifications and indications of ability to meet all driver requirements under Minnesota law and regulations. The Contractor shall indicate how it proposes to provide the drivers, knowing that driver turnover occurs.

ARTICLE 6.5: Taxes and Payroll Deductions Contractors Responsibility

The Contractor shall pay all taxes imposed on any equipment or service to be furnished, including, but not limited to, payroll taxes and employers share of employment taxes, for its employees, FICA, and FUTA. The School District will have no liability for any tax of any kind imposed on the Contractor thereon.

APPENDIX A

TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 885, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE

This agreement is made effective [insert date] by and between Independent School District

No. 885, Albertville, Minnesota (School District) and (Bus Operator). The School District and the Bus Operator are hereinafter referred to collectively as the parties and individually as a party:

IN CONSIDERATION OF the covenants and promises contained in this agreement, the payment of monetary sums, the relinquishment of certain legal rights, and other good and valuable consideration, the sufficiency and receipt of which are hereby acknowledged.

1. During the term of this agreement, the Bus Operator shall transport students, including special education students and preschool students, required to be transported by the School District to and from designated schools or other points according to the routes and schedules as are furnished from time to time by the School District.

2. The Bus Operator agrees:

a. To furnish chassis and passenger school bus bodies both conforming to all the

State and federal laws, rules, and regulations governing or applicable to, school buses and the transportation of students.

b. To keep said school buses properly stored so that they will insure proper warmth and comfort for the students transported therein, each bus to be equipped with good and sufficient heaters.

c. To have said buses maintained by qualified mechanics so that they will be at all times in good mechanical condition and kept clean and will from time to time add such equipment and safety devices as may be required by any State, federal, or local statutes, rules, or regulations relating to school buses.

d. To furnish drivers over 18 years of age and in possession of a valid and effective commercial drivers license and bus drivers endorsement, including a valid medical certificate issued by the Motor Vehicle Department of the State of Minnesota, and who have completed a criminal history background check to the satisfaction of the School District for said buses in adequate numbers and of proper qualifications to fulfill the requirements of the contract.

e. To establish and enforce regulations for the rules relating to the conduct of such drivers.

f. To comply fully with all State and federal laws governing the mandatory drug and alcohol testing of individuals required to hold a commercial drivers license with respect to all school bus drivers.

g. To discharge or replace any drivers violating rules of conduct, or not meeting qualifications or such requirements or qualifications as may be established herein in addition thereto.

h. To have on hand serviceable standby buses in sufficient numbers to make all trips necessary under this contract so that all normal buses are operating at all times.

All services provided according to this agreement shall comply with applicable rules and regulations adopted by the Minnesota Department of Education, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, any other state agency, and the School District presently in effect Or hereafter adopted and required. The Bus Operator will be bound by all rules and regulations, local ordinances, or State laws relating to road conditions and road restrictions of any other subdivisions of government and any other regulations relating to the operation contemplated herein.

All bus drivers, including substitute drivers, shall be provided training in the handling and disposal of bodily fluids in accordance with School District policy.

All drivers, including substitute drivers, shall be provided training in the transportation of physically, mentally, and emotionally handicapped students with accordance with the Minnesota Department of Education Special Education Transportation Regulations.

The School District agrees to pay the Bus Operator in consideration and compensation of Bus Operators obligation for performance under this contract the following amounts for not more than 173 school days per school year in school years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 for regular transportation. A formal quote bid form intended to accompany Appendix A citing the respective rates and fees for providing regular transportation can be obtained contacting the District Office at 763-497-6500.

In the event that the school year consists of fewer school days, refer to the third paragraph of Section 11.

The length of bus routes in miles and time will be essentially the same as the previously established routes. The Bus Operator agrees to provide written notice to the School Board of any and all pupils required to ride the bus for one hour or more on any one trip due to the regular routing of Bus Operators routes. If it is determined by the School District that the routes established by the Bus Operator do not meet safety or ride time requirements, the Bus Operator shall provide the additional

equipment and staff necessary to adequately meet those requirements upon mutually agreeable terms.

The school calendar, including vacations, holidays and recess periods, shall be provided to the Bus Operator prior to the beginning of each school year. In the event that the actual number of days school is in session during any school year and during which pupils must be transported shall exceed 173 days, the School District and Bus Operator shall determine the additional cost to Bus Operator of transporting the pupils during the additional days and the compensation to be paid to Bus Operator shall be mutually agreed upon between the parties in writing.

Extra-curricular and special trips shall be in addition to the above amount and paid according to the Bus Operators proposal. Extra-curricular rates for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 School Year can be quoted on a formal bid form that can be obtained by contacting the District Office at 763-497-6500.

The Bus Operator agrees to keep in effect liability insurance for each bus to insure against liabilities up to $1,500,000 for each single occurrence of bodily injury and umbrella insurance of $5,000,000 in addition to any other coverage required by the specifications. The School District shall approve the company and policy submitted to fulfill this requirement and be included in an appropriate endorsement. Any additional coverage obtained by the Bus Operator will apply to this contract at the time secured.

The Bus Operator shall not be held or deemed in any way to be the agent or employee of the School District. It is the intention of the parties that this agreement shall not create any joint partnership or venture and that the relationship or otherwise create any relationship other than that of an independent contractor. No officer, employee or agent of the Bus Operator shall be deemed to be an officer, employee or agent of the School District, by virtue of his or her position with the Bus Operator.

The Bus Operator agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the School District from any and all claims, demands, causes of action, suits, and damages, including punitive damages, and attorneys fees, against the School District caused by the negligence or intentional acts of the officers, employees and agents of the Bus Operator, including, but not limited to, claims for personal injury, property loss, wrongful death and violation of any applicable State or federal law, including, but not limited to, as the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA), Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (Section 504), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA or ADAAA), the Minnesota Human Rights Act (MHRA), the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act (MGDPA), the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 125A, and any claim arising out of Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act (Section 1983). The Bus Operators obligations under this Section survive the expiration or termination of this agreement.

In the event the Bus Operator is unable to provide transportation services as herein specified because of acts of God, fire, riot, war, picketing, civil commotion, strikes, labor disputes or any other similar condition, the School District may excuse it from performance hereunder and terminate the contract or shall have the right to take over the operation of such buses that the Bus Operator is prevented from running, utilizing such school employees or other persons as the School District may deem appropriate, until the Bus Operator is able to resume operation. The School District shall pay to the Bus Operator for such buses the same amount specified in the heretofore mentioned rate schedule, less all expenses and costs incurred by the School District in the operation and maintenance of the vehicles.

This agreement shall be in full force and effect for a period commencing July 1, 2017, and ending on June 30, 2019. This agreement may be renewed per Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.52, subdivision 1, at the option of the School District, for a period not to exceed two school years, on the same terms and conditions or other terms and conditions agreed upon by the parties, by a written notice mailed to the Bus Operator on or before April 1, 2019.

The minimum service to be provided under this agreement shall be to transport one round trip each day school is in session all pupils required to be transported under this agreement to and from the school and the residing place of the pupil for a period of not more than 173 days during each school year of this agreement, if required by the School District. This statement shall not in any way excuse the Bus Operator from performing all other obligations or duties required under this contract, or the specifications or proposal attached hereto, during the period of this contract for the consideration recited.

This agreement may be amended or terminated by mutual agreement of the parties in writing approved by the School Board upon 30 days written notice of one party to the other, or as otherwise permitted by this contract. Failure or refusal of either party to substantially perform the conditions of this contract during the term of the contract will permit the other party to terminate the contract upon 30 days written notice to the breaching party, unless within such 30-day period the breaching party shall correct the performance to the satisfaction of the other party, but both parties shall be entitled to all remedies provided by law in case of such breach, failure or refusal, but neither party shall be required to accept less than full performance of this agreement unless otherwise agreed in writing by the parties. All notices under this contract required to be given to the School District shall be directed to the Clerk of the School District at the School Districts administrative offices. All notices required to be given to the Bus Operator shall be directed to it at its principal office last on record with the School District.

CONTINUED…

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/01/645872-1.pdf