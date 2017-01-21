Hennepin County Board approves 2017 legislative platform

by CHRISTIAAN TARBOX

Sun POST Newspapers

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners has formally approved its state legislative platform for 2017, including commitments to data practices, criminal justice and workforce development.

In a Dec. 13 meeting that also included the finalization of the 2017 county budget, the board approved the priorities it will take when the Minnesota State Legislature convenes next month. The platform will run the gamut from department to department, and the board will support it during the pre-session committee meetings leading up to the legislature kick-off.

The platform includes the following commitments:

• Bonding: $25.9 million for the Regional Medical Examiner’s Facility; $20 million for the Bottineau Light Rail Transit/Metro Blue Line Extension project; and support for various outside projects, including $3 million for the Cedar Cultural Center, and $6 million for the Hennepin Center for the Arts

• Criminal Justice and Public Safety: increasing funding for the Community Corrections Act to allow for better state funding for supervising offenders in the community; the support for increased funding to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to allow for timely processing of drug chemistry evidence; and the support of full funding for the No Wrong Door anti-sexual exploitation program.

• Data Practices: Supporting legislation that advocates streamlined service coordination and data sharing across a number of health, education and human services organizations.

• Energy and Environment: Supporting transparent and efficient water resource management; supporting legislation and funding to local jurisdictions within quarantine areas for responding to the loss of trees by way of invasive pests and pathogens; and ensuring that the county receives an adequate share of revenues from the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

• General Government: Removing obligations created by easements on properties that result in costs to the taxpayers when in tax forfeiture; amending state statutes to allow local governments to publish official documents electronically; and supporting renewal of allocating Legacy/Arts and Cultural Heritage funding for libraries.

• Hennepin County Medical Center: Supporting funding and building of policies that encourage Minnesota’s adoption of best practices in health equity; supporting comprehensive reform of Minnesota’s mental health system to make sure that patients receive appropriate levels of care; maintaining or increasing state investments in medical education and health care workforce development.

• Health and Human Services: Supporting the modernization of the state’s computerized systems used for human services and health care eligibility; the promotion of child well-being and positive outcomes for county-involved youth via the investment in the child protection and foster care systems; and supporting efforts to improve chemical health treatment to leverage federal funding and assure swift access to care.

• Housing: Maintain funding for homelessness prevention and emergency shelters; supporting legislation to provide a continuum of services, such as 24-hour supervised care options for people with chronic care needs.

• Taxes: Protecting key County Program Aid that supports county-mandated services; supporting alternative tax forfeited lands sales methods to promote home ownership.

• Transportation: Supporting a comprehensive transportation package to allow for revenue for roads, bridges and transit; opposition towards any increase in weight or size limits for commercial trucks.

• Workforce Development: Increasing funding for regional training partnerships among employers, schools and community organizations; seeking funding to increase vocational training to clients in correctional programs.

Other board news

In other county board news, outgoing District 5 Commissioner Randy Johnson was commended by his fellow board members for his 38 years of service towards the residents of Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Richfield.

“Randy Johnson worked across party lines on behalf of all the residents in Hennepin County and District 5, initiating, collaborating and overseeing county staff, nonprofit and business leaders, regional policymakers and dealmakers to improve residents’ health and education, safety and self-sufficiency,” read the board’s resolution. “Randy Johnson is ending his illustrious 38-year career serving the residents of Hennepin County on Dec. 13, 2016, to enjoy retirement with his wife, Polly, to travel the world and to spend time with his children and grandchildren.”

Former Richfield Mayor Debbie Goettel will succeed Johnson as District 5 commissioner.

The board also awarded a total of $1.8 million in Youth Sports Grants to 14 sports facility projects in the county, as well as an extra $125,000 for 21 small equipment projects. An additional round of Youth Sports Grants and equipment grants will be awarded by the county during the spring of 2017.

