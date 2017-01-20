Scene & Heard: ‘Split’ is Shyamalan’s best work since, well, ever

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

I believe it was the great philosopher Eminem who once said, “I’m not gonna be able to top on ‘My Name Is’” in reference to his early success versus later efforts.

I think it’s time we start applying that same theory to the works of M. Night Shyamalan, who undoubtedly blew people’s minds with the big twist “The Sixth Sense” and has been attempting to replicate that success and shock value in the subsequent 17+ years.

It’s not going to happen, so let’s just move on. And I say that as someone who is equally as guilty as everyone else in this respect.

In his latest writing/directing/producing offering, Shyamalan has given us the (surprise) psychological thriller “Split” – the story of a man and his multiple personalities.

James McAvoy stars as Kevin Wendell Crumb – and the 23 unique personalities (“The Horde”) he’s developed through his battle with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID).

Early on Kevin, or one his personalities, kidnaps three teenage girls – Claire (Haley Lu Richardson), Marcia (Jessica Sula) and Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy) – as they are leaving a birthday party. He takes them to an undisclosed location, where clues about their eventual fate slowly start being revealed.

Knowing nothing of their captor, the trio is confused as he begins displaying slightly different speech patterns, clothing and personality traits. Soon they discover – and start meeting – these other personalities – most prominently 9-year-old Hedwig; obsessive compulsive (and slightly perverted) Dennis; and the intimidating Patricia.

But as disturbing as any of these revelations are, they are nothing in comparison to news that a 24th personality, known only as “The Beast,” is on its way and there is little than can be done to stop it.

As I was watching “Split,” I found myself committing the ultimate sin while watching a Shyamalan movie – I was trying to figure out what the twist was. I was making mental notes of every tiny bit of dialogue, every piece of scenery, every camera shot, trying to commit them to memory and predict the twist in my mind.

Turns out, none of the things I was looking at gave away any clues of the twist – yes, there is one – and I was at least 30 minutes in before I convinced myself to stop. Word to the wise: just sit back and watch the movie and enjoy it for what it is.

And just what is it? Well, it’s a pretty darn good movie that keeps you guessing and on the edge of your seat for most of its almost 2-hour runtime. Given his roles, Shyamalan deserves much of the credit for that.

For better or worse, the huge, sometimes ridiculous twist is to Shyamalan what large-breasted women were to Russ Meyer. They’re his shtick, his gimmick. When he focuses on the actual story more his gimmick, the results have proven to be borderline incredible. This is no exception. Kevin’s story is incredibly detailed and in no way pokes fun at DID, oftentimes pointing out the things that make him more exceptional than the everyman. He’s a tortured and multilayered character, who’s more alive and believable than anyone Shyamalan has put on screen in years.

And as much of the credit for the effectiveness of the story goes to Shyamalan, the credit for breathing life into Kevin and the 24 members of “The Horde” goes to McAvoy. He seamlessly goes back and forth between very distinct and different characters, sometimes in the span of seconds and each is flawless. Had this been released in December, there’s no doubt in my mind that he’d be on the short list for numerous Best Actor lists.

I also want to point out the work of director of photography Mike Gioulakis. Much of the film is shot in low light, but you never strain to see what’s happening and the eerie glow of the girls’ makeshift prison is omnipresent. There are also some outstanding shots when “The Beast” finally appears that make everything else pale in comparison.

Without question, “Split” is my favorite Shyamalan movie. It’s creepy, it’s interesting, it’s intelligent, and it doesn’t rely fully on a gimmick for its “WOW” moment.

★★★★ of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.

James McAvoy stars as Kevin – and his 23 unique personalities – in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split.” (Photo Credit: John Baer © 2016 Universal Studios. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)