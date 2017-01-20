Knights basketball snaps 3 game losing skid, split week

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

An up-and-down year continued for the STMA boys’ basketball team as they defeated Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday night only to fall to St. Francis on Thursday. Both games needed overtime to decide a winner.

The Knights got 25 points from Asaba Chomilo in an overtime win 59-56 over the Cambridge-Isanti Blue Jackets.

STMA trailed by seven points at the conclusion of the first half, but stormed back in the second to outscore the Blue Jackets 31-24 in order to send the game to OT tied at 53-53.

Defense played a big role for the Knights in the extra session as they held the Blue Jackets to just three points, coming away with the win; their fourth on the young season.

Michael Asbury had 17 points for STMA in the victory.

ST. FRANCIS

More conference action awaited the Knights on Thursday in St. Francis. Another overtime game also awaited them; this time, they came out on the wrong end of a 65-57 result.

Michael Asbury scored 17 points to lead the way for the Knights, who ended up with four players in double figures. Cody Mattson scored 11, Asaba Chomilo and Travis Brown each added 10.

Their efforts would not be enough; after trailing 25-24 at halftime, the Knights once again forced overtime tied at 52-52.

After a defensive game, St Francis exploded for 13 points in OT to take the win.

STMA fell to 4-6 on the season. The Knights have just one game Friday night against Big Lake.