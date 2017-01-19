Twice-postponed bridge demolition set this weekend for 101st Avenue bridge over Interstate 94 in Maple Grove

With the promise of good weather this weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has rescheduled the demolition of the 101st Avenue N. bridge crossing Interstate 94 in Maple Grove. Both directions of I-94 will close to through traffic between I-494 and the new interchange of Highway 610 and I-94 this weekend, although local westbound traffic will still be able to travel west on I-94 to Maple Grove Parkway. Motorists will encounter lane closures on I-94 beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 as construction crews move equipment into the area for the bridge removal. The interstate will close to through traffic in each direction at 10 p.m. and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

During the closure, motorists should follow the signed detours to reach their destinations:

Detour north on Highway 169 and west on new Highway 610 to reach westbound I-94. Eastbound I-94: Detour east on new Highway 610 and south on Highway 169 to reach eastbound I-94.

NOTE: Local traffic on westbound I-94 will be able to exit at I-494, Hemlock Lane (County Road 61), Weaver Lake Road and Maple Grove Parkway. However motorists will not be able to travel from Maple Grove Parkway to westbound I-94. Travelers should use the signed detour to avoid congestion and possible delays on the interstate west of I-494.

The 101st Avenue bridge is being removed since the new Highway 610 corridor runs along the former alignment of 101st Avenue between County Road 81 and I-94.

For more information about the Highway 610 project, visit www.mndot.gov/metro/projects/610west/.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.