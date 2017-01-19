Free bowl-making classes for Empty Bowls

Anyone who has wanted to try ceramics has an opportunity to donate their precious art to a great cause, according to the instructor, Jeannette Barreiro.

“Participate and create beautiful custom bowls that you can donate to Empty Bowls,” Barreiro said. “This event raises money for CROSS Food Shelf, and your participation is free because the bowl you create will be your donation to the project.”

Classes are being held at Maple Grove Senior High, 9800 Fernbrook Lane, on three different Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dates to choose from are Jan. 21, Jan. 28 and Feb. 11. To register, go to www.thatscommunityed.com.

Empty Bowls Thursday, March 9, is an opportunity for families and individuals to enjoy a bowl of soup and bread for a donation to CROSS, which serves the communities of Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers. The event is held at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, from 4 to 7 p.m.

In addition to the food shelf, CROSS provides housing assistance; clothing; support for children’s school, birthday and holiday needs; Meals on Wheels and more. For information, go to www.CROSSservices.org or call 763-425-1050.