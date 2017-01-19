Davison, Pickford power MG to win over Hopkins

by Bob San
Sun Press Newspapers
Brad Davison and Tywhon Pickford gave dominating performances to spark No. 2 Maple Grove to an 81-71 win at Hopkins Jan. 14.
Davidson had a huge all-around game. He exploded for a season-high 41 points, hitting six three-pointers. He also had 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Davison was not a one-man gang as he received plenty of support. Pickford scored 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Bubba Horton and Jack Hutchison each added nine points.
Maple Grove next hosts Osseo Friday, Jan. 20.