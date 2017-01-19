Sports

Davison, Pickford power MG to win over Hopkins

By

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

Brad Davison and Tywhon Pickford gave dominating performances to spark No. 2 Maple Grove to an 81-71 win at Hopkins Jan. 14.

Davidson had a huge all-around game. He exploded for a season-high 41 points, hitting six three-pointers. He also had 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Davison was not a one-man gang as he received plenty of support. Pickford scored 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Bubba Horton and Jack Hutchison each added nine points.

Maple Grove next hosts Osseo Friday, Jan. 20.

Maple Grove’s Brad Davison drives to score two of his 41 points in the win over Hopkins. (Photo by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)
Crimson guard Tywhon Pickford launches a jumper against the Hopkins Royals. (Photo by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)
