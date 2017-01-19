Davison, Pickford power MG to win over Hopkins

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

Brad Davison and Tywhon Pickford gave dominating performances to spark No. 2 Maple Grove to an 81-71 win at Hopkins Jan. 14.

Davidson had a huge all-around game. He exploded for a season-high 41 points, hitting six three-pointers. He also had 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Davison was not a one-man gang as he received plenty of support. Pickford scored 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Bubba Horton and Jack Hutchison each added nine points.