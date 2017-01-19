Crow River News Calendar

Rockford Youth Wrestling Open

JAN. 21 — Calling all area Pre-K through 8th grade wrestlers! You are invited to the Rockford Youth Wrestling Open on Saturday, Jan. 21st at the Rockford High School. Entry is $15 at the door, $2 for spectators and students, and free for spectators aged 55+. Doors open at 7:30 a.m., weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m., and wrestling begins at 10 a.m. Trophies and medals will be handed out for top 4 finishers. Call Trent Shipley 612-310-4770 or visit www.facebook.com/rockfordball for more information.

Independence City Council

JAN 24 — The Independence City Council will conduct its next meeting at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Independence City Hall, 1920 County Road 90.

Children’s County Preschool and Child Care 2017-18 registration open house

JAN. 26 — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Hanover is hosting an open house Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Children’s Country Preschool is a non-denominational Christian preschool that has served the St. Michael/Albertville, Hanover and surrounding area families for 44 years. Explore pre-K and child care rooms, meet teachers, and learn about the curriculum. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to schedule a tour of rooms while they are in session, please contact Sue Duley at 763-498-8938, or visit www.childrenscountrypreschool.com.

Superbowl Freeze Your Buns Run

FEB. 5, JAN. 21 EARLY BIRD DEADLINE – The Hamel Lions will hold their Freeze Your Buns 5K Run and Walk at 9:45 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5, with participants stepping off from Hamel Legion Park in Medina. Pets on leashes are welcome. Early entry fee is $25. Entries must be postmarked by Saturday, Jan. 21. Find entry forms on the Hamel Lions website at http://hamellions.org/04_run.html. Register on race day at the Hamel Community Center, 3200 Mill Drive. Arrive early to register. Cost will be $30. Participants registering on race day are not guaranteed a shirt. A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast is free for run/ walk participants. Cost for everyone else is $8 for adults and $5 for children under age 10.

Rockford City Council Meeting

JAN. 24 — The Rockford city council will meet for a workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the city hall council chambers, 6031 Main Street.

Corcoran City Council

JAN. 26 – Corcoran City Council will meet at 7 p.m.,Thursday, Jan. 26 at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.

Annual chili/soup supper

JAN. 29 — Rogers Seniors annual chili/soup diner is Sunday, Jan. 29, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive. Join for a yummy, warm bowl of chili or creamy chicken wild rice soup. It’s the Sunday between playoffs and the Super Bowl, so come on over to eat, visit and play some cards. Bowl of soup or chili is $5 for adults, $3 for children 10 & under, and $2 for seconds. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Menu: Chili or creamy chicken wild rice soup, crackers or corn bread, cheese, sour cream, dessert, coffee or water. This is a fundraiser for the Rogers Seniors.

Minnesota Authors: Native American Panel

FEB. 4 — Friends of the Library present their annual Minnesota Author event Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rockford Community Center. This year, the event will feature a panel of 3 native american speakers, followed by a Q&A. Admission is free to the public.

K of C BINGO

FEB. 5 — Knights of Columbus BINGO is Sunday, Feb. 5, starting promptly at 1 p.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Hall. St. Martin campus, downtown Rogers. Kids are welcome to play. Cost: one card $7, two cards $6 each, three cards or more $5 each. Twenty regular games with $10 to $20 prizes. Progressive Cover-All game, PLUS 5 “Split the Pot” games. Snacks and beverages available. Sponsored by N.W.-Hennepin K.C. Council #11941.

STMA board

FEB. 6 — St. Michael-Albertville School Board meets Monday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at the District Office Board Room, Middle School West (Door A).

Hanover council

FEB. 7 — Hanover City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at city hall on 11250 Fifth St.

Albertville City Council

FEB. 7 — Albertville City Council meets Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 5959 Main Ave.

Medina City Council

FEB. 7 — Medina City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Medina City Hall, 2052 County Road 24.

Greenfield City Council

FEB. 7 — The Greenfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6390 Town Hall Drive. Regular city council meetings are the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Cross Community Players Fundraiser

FEB. 8 — Cross Community Players (CCP), community theater group for the Maple Grove/Osseo area for the last 35 years, is having a fundraiser Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 3:30 to 8 P.M. at Rita’s Italian Ice 8097 Wedgewood Lane North Maple Grove, MN. A portion of sales proceeds will go to CPP to help fund their upcoming production of ‘Godspell’. Members of the cast will be on hand at Rita’s to sing songs from the show and serve up delicious treats. ‘Godspell’ will be performed the last two weekends of February at Cross Winds United Methodist Church. Details on show times and tickets prices can be found at www.crossplayers.org Also watch for articles in the Osseo Maple Grove Press about this exciting theatrical event.

Muscle Condition and Strength Training/Flexibility and Stretching

FEB. 11 — Join Allina Health for the fourth of their six part series at the Rockford Library from 11 a.m. to noon. This session will explore muscle condition and strength training, as well as flexibility and stretching. Stay after for a healthy snack and all age coloring class!

Rockford Area Schools board meeting

FEB. 15 — The Rockford School Board will meet Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Rockford High School in the Heritage Room.

Country band fund-raiser

MARCH 16 — Area country band Gravel Roads is organizing a special benefit concert in support of the Mn FoodShare March Campaign this coming March with special guests, Two Hicks And A Chick. The event will be held Thursday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. at Le Musique Room in St. Michael. All artist proceeds will be donated to Mn FoodShare. Tickets are $15 and can be ordered from the Le Musique Room (lemusiqueroom.ticketfly.com/event/1405997-gravel-roads-mn-foodshare-saint-michael/). For folks not able to attend a $10 Standing Room Only ticket can be purchased as a donation.