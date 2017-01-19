Corcoran plunges into Comprehensive Plan update

Corcoran City Clerk Jessica Beise administers the oath of office to newly elected Mayor Ron Thomas. (Sun staff photo by Susan Van Cleaf)

The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, Jan. 12, launched the city’s effort to update its comprehensive plan, as required by the Metropolitan Council.

The year-long process will involve the entire City Council, city planning consultants, the Planning Commission and Corcoran landowners, residents and business people.

At the meeting the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.

City Clerk Jessica Beise began the meeting by administering oaths of office to newly elected Mayor Ron Thomas and newly elected City Councilors Jon Bottema and Brian Dejewski. This procedure made it possible for the City Council to legally conduct business.

Mayor Thomas until recently was a City Councilor. He ran for the mayor’s seat last fall, when then Mayor Ken Guenthner decided not to seek re-election. City Councilor Pat Hank also decided not to run for election. Voters chose Bottema and Dejewski to fill the two vacant City Council seats.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

City Planning Consultant, Kendra Lindahl asked for and got City Council approval of a work plan for updating Corcoran’s Comprehensive Plan.

The council also directed city staff to begin working with the consultants.

Corcoran currently is operating under its 2030 comprehensive plan. Dec. 31, 2018 is the deadline for cities in the seven-county metro area to submit their 2040 comprehensive plans for Metropolitan Council approval. The Met Council requires updates every 10 years.

Lindahl called the comprehensive plan "an expression of the community's vision for the future and a strategic map to reach that vision."

The plan covers land use issues and much more. It has sections on community vision and goals, development activity, demographics, housing needs, plans for sanitary sewers and water supply, transportation, surface water management and parks, trails and open space. The Met Council requires chapters on many of these topics, and cities also can add other information.

Lindahl said one of the biggest issues for Corcoran is the boundary for the Metropolitan Urban Service area, within which land can be served by municipal sanitary sewers and water. Land outside the MUSA boundary would be served by wells and septic tanks, at least until 2040. The question is whether the boundary is in the right place.

She said a second big issue is development rights for individual pieces of property in rural areas that would not receive sewer and water before 2040. A third big issue is the transportation network. Property owners and developers need to know where roads would be located, so interested parties can plan accordingly.

Mike Pritchard, Corcoran’s Zoning and Code Compliance Officer, will serve as project lead for updating Corcoran’s Comprehensive Plan, Lindahl said. He will be in charge of all public outreach efforts and preparing chapters on economic development and implementation of the plan. He also will take draft sections written by planning consultants and prepare the entire document for review and approval.

Consultants will prepare chapters on land use, parks and trails, housing and resilience. Corcoran’s engineering consultants will prepare chapters on transportation, wastewater, surface water and water supply.

INVOLVING THE PUBLIC

Lindahl sketched the plan for educating the public on the comprehensive plan and collecting public feedback. A joint meeting of the City Council and Planning Commission on March 16 will kick off the project.

The City Council will host eight work sessions, which are open to the public, usually on the third Thursday of the month.

The Planning Commission will discuss the comp plan at three regularly scheduled meetings, and the Parks and Trails Commission will take up the topic at two regularly scheduled meetings.

The city also will hold four open houses/ workshops for the public. Two of these will be traditional meetings at City Hall. The other two will be at Corcoran Country Daze and Corcoran Night to Unite. Also watch for information on the comp plan in the Corcoran city newsletter and on the city website at ci.corcoran.mn.us.

Mayor Thomas said he had been through the comp plan update process twice. In his experience, the more public input the city could get, the better.

City Councilor Bottema called the comp plan update “the most important thing we have to do this year.” He said the update is a good way to get people involved in city planning.

Planning Commission Chair Dean Jacobs spoke up from the audience. He said outreach to the public is most important when the comp plan update process has resulted in something for the public to look at. People need to know that the plan pertains to the future and always will change. Property market values are the driver of future development. People should be educated on how to interpret the comp plan and what it means.

OTHER

The City Council also:

DIRECTED city staff to ask Hennepin County for a study of speed limits near Corcoran City Park and Rockford School District property on County Road 50.

RECOGNIZED Corcoran Police Officer Steve Warren for 20 years of service.

APPOINTED City Councilor Mike Keefe as deputy mayor. He would serve whenever Mayor Thomas is absent.

RE-APPOINTED the Crow River News as the city’s official newspaper for publication of legal notices.

AUTHORIZED city staff to seek a volunteer Corcoran citizen to represent the city on the Elm Creek Watershed Commission. The new commissioner would replace City Councilor Bottema, who resigned his commission seat in order to serve on the City Council.

APPROVED the job description for a part-time police technician, who would provide administrative help for the police department. The City Council directed city staff to begin searching for job candidates.

APPROVED an agreement with Hennepin County for Corcoran to receive grant funding for its recycling program.

DIRECTED city staff to begin the search for an additional maintenance operator for the public works department.