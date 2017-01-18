Eight Royals score in dominating win

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

After the first period of the Royals 10-2 win over Chisago Lakes on Jan. 17, no one would have been able to predict the final outcome of the game.

The Royals and Wildcats were tied 1-1 with the Wildcats holding a one-shot advantage of 7-6. Both goals came within a minute, with Rogers’ Sami Scherling scoring at 13:30 in the period and Wildcats’ Calle Bye scoring 41 seconds later. The Royals headed into the home locker room for the first intermission, ready to listen to head coach Joel Wesloh.

Whatever Wesloh said in the locker room was heard loud and clear by his team.

The Royals scored eight goals in the second period alone, shooting 26 shots on Wildcat goalies Megan Lerfald and Kittleson. Courtney Johnston scored the first two goals of the period at 2:00 and 3:16, while Paetyn Levis, Ella Achterkirch, and Madison Chapman all scored in the next three minutes. At 6:12 in the period Kaitlynn Lloyd joined in on the fun with her fifth goal of the season and Jenna Hatcher and Chapman followed her for goals No. 7 and 8 of the period. All eight goals came in the first 9:15 of the second period.

Hailey Hartlage allowed two goals and had eight saves in win No. 14 for the freshman goaltender. In the Royals next game, she will surpass one thousand minutes on the ice, playing every minute in goal for the Royals this season. She currently sits at a 1.41 goals allowed average through 19 games.

Marie Reimer netted the tenth goal in Tuesday’s victory, scoring halfway through the last period for Rogers. Chapman ended the game with five points (two goals, three assists,) while Johnston, Reimer, Scherling, Lloyd, and Levis all had multiple points on the night. Kendra Bolster, Ellie Feilen, and Abby Johnson added assists as well.

Rogers (14-4-1) has now won nine of its last ten games, including seven straight conference victories. The team’s next contest against Princeton on Jan. 20 is a rematch of the Royals third game of the season. The Tigers handed the Royals their first loss of the season, defeating them 4-2 back on Nov. 21. The Tigers, at 15-5 this season, are led by Maggie and Madisen Peterson. Senior Maggie has 17 goals and 27 assists, while sophomore Madisen has 33 goals and ten assists. The game is at Princeton Ice Arena and the puck is set to drop at 7 p.m.