Larry Sidney Bone, age 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2017 in Golden Valley, MN from complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Larry was born on April 3rd, 1947, to Charles and Dorothy “Tid” (McMurry) Bone in New Kensington, PA. He grew up in Raleigh, NC and graduated from Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC, in 1965. Larry then attended Hargrave Military Academy from 1965-1966, and then “visited” East Carolina University from 1966-1967 before he entered the United States Navy. While in the Navy, he served aboard the USS Coral Sea (CVA-43) and with the SEABEE’s (MCB-71) in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After serving in the Navy for four years, Larry worked in the insurance industry for over four decades, retiring from American Hardware Insurance in 2010.

Larry enjoyed traveling, especially to Germany and France. He loved spending time with his grandkids, researching genealogy, and photography. He enjoyed cooking, wine, and had a soft spot in his heart for his beloved dogs Mandy and Merlin. He also spent time volunteering with the “Find A Grave” organization.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Wendy (Mueller) Bone, children, Paige (Rich) Hardy of Chokio, MN, Brad (Aimee) Bone of Coon Rapids, MN and Aaron (Kenzie) Bone stationed with the Navy in San Diego, CA, stepsons Michael (Kirsten Coons) Goeing of Faribault, MN, and Christopher (Joanna) Goeing of Plymouth, MN and 13 grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Talbot (Chris) Bone of Easton, MD and sister Cyndee (John) Trussler of Raleigh, NC, nephews Todd (Kelly) Bone of Jefferson City, MO and Clark (Elizabeth) Bone stationed with the Navy in Germany, father-in-law and mother-in-law Don and Marilyn Mueller of Richfield, MN, brother-in-law Eric Mueller (Burt Coffin) of Minneapolis, as well as many other loving family members and friends around the world.

Larry’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all of the dedicated care providers that helped him in the last year of his life especially Parkinson’s Specialty Care and Allina Hospice.

A visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to: Cure PSP, http://www.psp.org/donate/