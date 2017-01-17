Elks, Royals, Thunder compete in Elk River

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Four mats. Three Independent School District No. 728 schools. Two wrestlers per mat and one crowned champion from each weight class.

All criteria were met on Jan. 14 when teams from Elk River, Rogers and Zimmerman made their way to Elk River High School for the annual Elk River Invite. All three teams competed well in the 11-team event, with the Elks coming away with many great individual performances, as well as the top team score in Saturday’s event. Cullin Kruse (Elk River) defeated Collin Melcher (Rogers). Kruse took 5th place over the weekend. (Photo by Jared Hines)

“It’s been an up and down season for us,” said Elks first year head coach Bryan Kulm. “We wrestled really well today as a team.”

The Elk River wrestling team started Kulm’s coaching tenure with four straight team losses before finally getting on track. As the season has progressed, injured wrestlers have made their way back onto the mat and the team has put together some great wins. The Elks defeated Andover 71-3 the night before the invite.

“We are really young,” Kulm said about his team’s make up.

The Elks have just five senior wrestlers, but two of them –Sam Gibas and Anthony Meister—are coming off junior seasons that ended at the Xcel Energy Center in the state tournament. Meister and Gibas, as well as a few other wrestlers, are hoping to get back there this year. Meister’s first matches of the season came in the weekend invite, coming back from a sprained knee that has kept him on the sidelines for the early part of the season.

The Elks scored 188 team points on Saturday afternoon, well clear of second place Princeton (151.5) and third place Rogers (147.0). Carter Otto, Brandon Kidd, and Dominik Peterson all took second place for the Elks while Meister, Gibas, and Casey Schilz took the championship at their respected weight classes. Lafayette Bade (3rd place), Stoyan Slavkov (4th place), Cullin Kruse (5th place), Arik Nordenstrom (5th place), and Tyler Nelson (6th place) also contributed to the successful team day for the Elks.

Zimmerman

The Thunder from Zimmerman High School had a great day at the Elk River Invite, as the Class AA school went up against many Class AAA schools and took eighth place in the tournament. Joe Gardas of Zimmerman defeated Marshall Packer of Rogers during the Elk River Invite over the weekend. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The Thunder’s team points climbed in a hurry thanks to Joe Montplasir and Evan Carr. Wrestling at 106 and 113 pounds respectively, both wrestlers appeared in the championship match for Zimmerman, taking second place in both cases. Montplasir, an eighth grader, is 12-3 on the season, while Carr, a senior, has a win/loss record of 10-5.

The wrestler that excited many in the stands as he moved around the mat was Justin Robinson. Robinson works quickly, attacking opponents as the opening whistle sounds and not stopping until his opponent is on his back. Robinson won all three of his matches by falls on Saturday. Even more impressive is that all three came in the first period, with his longest match lasting just 1:47 against John Parks of Fridley. Robinson defeated Peterson of Elk River in the championship match with a pin at 1:13. The junior is 18-0 on the season.

Other top-6 finishers for the Thunder included Kaleb Kliever (2nd place) and Jacob Waalk (6th place). The Thunder’s next dual is Jan. 20 against Milaca/Faith Christian.

Rogers

Carrying the excitement of their win over Monticello into the Elk River Invite, many of the Royals wrestlers were ready to show they could compete with the 5AAA section competition that Osseo and Armstrong brought to the forefront. The wrestlers would also be up against bigger schools like Minnetonka, Elk River, and Chaska/Chanhassen from sections 6AAA and 7AAA.