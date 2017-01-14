MG wresters fall to Totino Grace, place 10th at Foley Tournament

A short-handed Maple Grove wrestling team opened the New Year with a dual meet loss at conference foe Totino Grace Thursday Jan. 5. The Crimson went into the meet with one starter out nursing an injury and another out sick. Despite being down a few guys the Crimson pushed the eighth-ranked class AA Eagles, but eventually fell 43-27.

Getting wins for the Crimson were freshman Joey Thompson at 106 pounds, sophomore James Dick at 120, freshman Gavin Peterson at 132, sophomore Sam Quirez at 152, and senior Jack Berndt at 170. Thompson, Dick, Quirez and Berndt all won by pin.

Peterson won a decision in the match of the night. Peterson overcame an early deficit and got a last second takedown to beat eighth-ranked Josh Clark. The win was already Peterson’s 50th of his young career.

Maple Grove then headed north the following Saturday for a 12-team individual tournament at Foley. The Crimson left home a few regulars nursing injuries, illness, or getting close to match limits, however still had 10 wrestlers place and the team finished in eighth place.

Placing for the Crimson were senior Sarah Tison eighth at 145, Quirez eighth at 152, sophomore Westyn Doubler eighth at 182, sophomore Anthony Gibson seventh at 170, senior Michael Whirley sixth at 120, Dick fifth at 113, senior A.J. Johnson fifth at 285, junior Isaac Boehmer fourth at 195, junior Adam Skogman second at 220, and Thompson first at 106.

Skogman and Thompson were the only two Crimson grapplers to reach the finals. It was Skogman’s second tournament final this year and he faced a big test with the fourth-ranked wrester from Foley. Skogman had a great tournament but fell by pin in the first period.

Thompson, the seventh- ranked wrestler in class AAA, reached the finals for the fourth time in four tournaments and in each he faced a ranked wrester for the championship. This time it was ninth-ranked Derrick Cardinal from Forest Lake. Cardinal pushed Thompson to overtime in a dual a few weeks earlier with Thompson getting an overtime takedown for the win. This time is was not as close. Thompson went up 4-0 in the first period and dominate his way to a 9-2 win and improved to 19-2 on the season.

The Crimson next host Fridley and Irondale Friday, Jan. 13.