Maple Grove Rotary Club announces January speakers

The public is invited to join the Maple Grove Rotary Club to as it celebrates the New Year with several speakers during the month of January.

On Jan. 17, Ana Laura Haire and Steve Hairle, president and vice president of Morelia Home for Children, will speak on how they were transformed and now transforming others.

On Jan. 24, Andy Skoogman, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, will explain the background of the association, its membership, its benefits and current issues in policing.

These programs will take place during regular Maple Grove Rotary meetings. The Maple Grove Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are welcome. For more information call Tim Deets at 763-710-0351.

The Maple Grove Club is one of 32,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186