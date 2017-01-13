Champlin Police Report

The Champlin Police Department responded to the following calls from Dec. 4 through Dec. 17.
Dec. 4
400 block of Garfield Avenue: Harassment —female receiving harassment
Dec. 5
Winnetka Avenue and 117th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
Dec. 6
300 block of Belle Aire Drive: Assault — adult arrest
100 block of Miller Road: Attempted burglary — nothing taken
Dec. 7
12200 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — traffic accident
Dec. 8
6000 block of 109th Avenue: Harassment — female receiving harassment
11900 block of Champlin Drive: Theft from MV — miscellaneous
12200 block of Zealand Circle: Assault — juvenile arrest
6000 block of 109th Avenue: Theft — cellphone
Dec. 9
Elm Creek Parkway and Champlin Drive: Property damage — traffic accident
11700 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — vehicle tires
300 block of Dean Avenue: Assault — no charges
8000 block of 120th Avenue: Harassment — male receiving harassment
Elm Creek Parkway and Champlin Drive: DWI — adult arrest
Dec. 11
Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
Dec. 12
13300 block of Linwood Forest Circle: Harassment – female receiving harassment
8600 block of 114th Avenue: Theft from MV — electronics
Dec. 13
10600 block of Brookside Trail: Property damage — traffic accident
Dec. 14
6000 block of 109th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
700 block of South Creek Drive: Burglary – tools
11100 block of Brittany Drive: Harassment – male receiving harassment
Dec. 15
6000 block of 109th Avenue: Theft – miscellaneous
Highway 169 and Dayton Road: Property damage — traffic accident
9500 block of Parkside Trail: Theft from MV – license plate
9100 block of White Oaks Trail: Property damage — traffic accident
Dec. 16
Highway 169 and Dayton Road: Property damage — traffic accident
11600 block of Theatre Drive: Forgery – check
6200 block of 112th Avenue: Theft – electronics
6200 block of 112th Avenue: Forgery — check
Dec. 17
Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
12400 block of Business Park Boulevard: Harassment—male receiving harassment
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Property damage — traffic accident
6000 block of 109th Avenue: Theft – miscellaneous
Highway 169 and 109th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
Champlin officers also responded to five verbal disputes, three loud music/noise complaints, 14 suspicious activities, nine traffic complaints, 24 residential/business alarms, nine animal complaints, 44 medical/welfare calls and two juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 118 traffic citations.