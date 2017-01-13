Champlin Police Report

The Champlin Police Department responded to the following calls from Dec. 4 through Dec. 17.

Dec. 4

400 block of Garfield Avenue: Harassment —female receiving harassment

Dec. 5

Winnetka Avenue and 117th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

Dec. 6

300 block of Belle Aire Drive: Assault — adult arrest

100 block of Miller Road: Attempted burglary — nothing taken

Dec. 7

12200 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — traffic accident

Dec. 8

6000 block of 109th Avenue: Harassment — female receiving harassment

11900 block of Champlin Drive: Theft from MV — miscellaneous

12200 block of Zealand Circle: Assault — juvenile arrest

6000 block of 109th Avenue: Theft — cellphone

Dec. 9

Elm Creek Parkway and Champlin Drive: Property damage — traffic accident

11700 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — vehicle tires

300 block of Dean Avenue: Assault — no charges

8000 block of 120th Avenue: Harassment — male receiving harassment

Elm Creek Parkway and Champlin Drive: DWI — adult arrest

Dec. 11

Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

Dec. 12

13300 block of Linwood Forest Circle: Harassment – female receiving harassment

8600 block of 114th Avenue: Theft from MV — electronics

Dec. 13

10600 block of Brookside Trail: Property damage — traffic accident

Dec. 14

6000 block of 109th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

700 block of South Creek Drive: Burglary – tools

11100 block of Brittany Drive: Harassment – male receiving harassment

Dec. 15

6000 block of 109th Avenue: Theft – miscellaneous

Highway 169 and Dayton Road: Property damage — traffic accident

9500 block of Parkside Trail: Theft from MV – license plate

9100 block of White Oaks Trail: Property damage — traffic accident

Dec. 16

Highway 169 and Dayton Road: Property damage — traffic accident

11600 block of Theatre Drive: Forgery – check

6200 block of 112th Avenue: Theft – electronics

6200 block of 112th Avenue: Forgery — check

Dec. 17

Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

12400 block of Business Park Boulevard: Harassment—male receiving harassment

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Property damage — traffic accident

6000 block of 109th Avenue: Theft – miscellaneous

Highway 169 and 109th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

Champlin officers also responded to five verbal disputes, three loud music/noise complaints, 14 suspicious activities, nine traffic complaints, 24 residential/business alarms, nine animal complaints, 44 medical/welfare calls and two juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 118 traffic citations.