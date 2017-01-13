Booked! Main Street Farmer opens to success; Customers urged to get a reservation

Jonathan Campion is eager to welcome guests at his new Main Street Farmer restaurant in St. Michael, but with demand booming, the restaurant is limited to a table priority reservation system.

“This undoubtedly will continue to frustrate a few guests who attempt ‘walk-ins,’ but until we build a strong enough team to support ‘walk-ins,’ Main Street Farmer must ensure those guests who make reservations are provided with and guaranteed their best opportunity for the Main Street Farmer experience,” Campion said on his the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Main Street opened with much fanfare in November, as Campion set out to offer a unique dining experience based on farm fresh concepts.

“Our mission continues to be the same, to develop and improve upon our scratch kitchen approach to the use of fresh local produce and ingredients, while providing value, quality and a confident dining experience for our community,” he said.

His biggest challenge has been staffing to meet demand “and our standards.”

“The enthusiasm and support of our local community has been outstanding, heartening and at times overwhelming. We are, however, fallible,” he said. “We will make mistakes. We will work just as hard however to identify and correct those mistakes in the coming weeks.”