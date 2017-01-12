Relying on faith for medicine can be deadly

By Kristen Miller

After 12 years in journalism, reading a criminal complaint outlining the death of 7-year-old boy who died in the care of his adoptive parents isn’t as shocking to me as it is to some people. However, that doesn’t make it any less substantial or heart-breaking.

None of us were at that home in March 2015 on Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident, but we can agree it was unfortunate and most likely could have been prevented.

The county attorney obviously decided there was probable cause to suggest the parents were neglectful in their inactions to seek “proper” medical advice, and we will have to leave it to the courts to decide the outcome of the criminal case.

The question isn’t whether this family was abusing the child, however, the parents’ inactions to do what most parents would have done in this situation is described as deprivation by the county attorney’s office.

According to the charges, the parents allegedly willfully deprived their child of “necessary food, clothing, shelter, health care, or supervision appropriate to the child’s age … and which deprivation harmed or was likely to substantially harm the child’s physical, emotional or mental health.”

However, the county attorney could not link the parents’ actions, or inactions, to the child developing pancreatitis and dying.

Regardless of the court’s decision (Jan. 31 is the first court appearance), there is no doubt many of us have formed opinions on this matter.

Going out of town, leaving the child with a 16-year-old brother for three days, allegedly not coming home after learning the child was “lethargic and limp,” or choosing to pray for his health rather than seek a medical professional when the child was supposedly throwing himself down stairs is difficult to comprehend for most people. Additionally, putting a sick child to bed without a blanket or pillow further rattles minds.

These parents are presumed innocent and are warranted their rights to a fair trial, but there is plenty of judgment being made by the general public, particularly as the case relates to religion.

We don’t know the parents, but we could assume they had a set of beliefs that sought a higher power to guide them as they expressed during an online fundraiser following the boy’s death. We also hear they had “issues going to doctors” and “prayed for his health,” as stated in court documents.

I know there is power in prayer, however, I also believe I have an obligation to do my part in this world, which takes a lot more action than prayer. After all, I can’t just pray I get a paycheck, I have to actually do the work.

Similarly, as my manager put it, she can pray over her son with Type 1 diabetes until she is blue in the face, but his blood sugar isn’t going to go down until she gives him insulin.

While this case can be thought as an extreme case, it leads me to wonder just how many more cases we will see in the future considering the increased speculation of the medical community, Big Pharma, and the overall cost of health care, which leads to more people embracing natural, homeopathic methods of treatment.

Furthermore, religion could become a defense in this case.

The state law used to charge the couple reads: “If a parent, guardian, or caretaker responsible for the child’s care in good faith selects and depends upon spiritual means or prayer for treatment or care of disease or remedial care of the child, this treatment or care is ‘health care,’ for purposes of this clause.”

Minnesota is one of 38 states that protects parents exercising religious beliefs, according to Hamline University Law Professor Emeritus Joe Daly, in an interview with WCCO.

“If you are doing this based on religious principles, unless you have operated in an extremely negligent, reckless manner, you are exempt from prosecution,” Daly said.

That happened to be the case in 1989 involving the death of an 11-year-old boy from Independence, who died from juvenile diabetes, which is now known as Type 1 diabetes. While Ian’s school nurse identified the classic signs, the mother didn’t seek medical attention. Rather she relied on spiritual healing and a nurse from the Christian Science church, who “sat by the child’s bed, reading hymns and taking notes on his condition, and called 911 only after he died.”

While criminal damages were dismissed against the mother, the son’s father, who was divorced from the mother and had left the church, won a $1.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the mother. The court rejected an appeal she made stating: “Although one is free to believe what one will … religious freedom ends when one’s conduct offends the law by, for example, endangering a child’s life.”

Many may recall the 2009 case involving Daniel Hauser, a 13-year-old cancer patient from Sleepy Eye, who refused chemotherapy treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was using alternative medicine, including herbal supplements, to treat his cancer.

In this case, the judge said the state’s interest in protecting the child overrides the constitutional right to freedom of religious expression and a parent’s right to direct a child’s upbringing. The court ordered Hauser to continue chemotherapy treatment.

I don’t know the individuals involved in this case, nor what defense they will make in court. We can picture faithful and loving parents who waited too long to seek medical attention.

I do know, that while as adults we have every right to choose our own path to healing, the state will do what it can to protect the health and wellbeing of a child.

While we can come up with our own conclusions, I’d rather let a judge decide.

