Ordinances – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

ORDINANCE NO. 17-01

HY-VEE NORTH

CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE MAPLE GROVE ZONING ORDINANCE BY AMENDING ZONING DISTRICTS THEREIN

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MAPLE GROVE DOES ORDAIN:

SECTION 1. AMENDMENT. The zoning classification of the property described in Section 2, as shown on the zoning map referred to in Section 36-182 of the Maple Grove Ordinance Code, is hereby amended from R-A, Single-Family Agricultural to PUD, Planned Unit Development.

SECTION 2. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION. Located at 99th Avenue and Maple Grove Parkway. PID#09-119-22-12-0006.

SECTION 3. EFFECT. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publication as required by law and upon the filing of the final plat of Hy-Vee Addition.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Maple Grove this 3rd day of January, 2017.

Mark Steffenson, Mayor

ATTEST:

Amy Dietl, City Clerk

Published in the

The Press

January 12, 2017

640393