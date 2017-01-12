New STMA members join school board; board approves ‘flashing beacon’ for Naber/Frankfort

The St. Michael-Albertville School Board welcomed two new members to the table, as well as assigning board leadership positions.

The board also approved an agreement between Wright County, St. Michael and the school district to install a flashing pedestrian beacon at the school crossing at Franfkort Parkway and Naber Avenue.

BOARD ORGANIZATION

School board members Jeff Lindquist, Drew Scherber, Gayle Weber and Jennifer Peyerl welcomed new board members Hollee Saville and Kari Dwinnell, who were both elected to four-year terms in the November election.

The board then began its reorganization process.

Lindquist was nominated and accepted the role of school board chairperson. Weber was elected as vice-chairperson, Peyerl as clerk and Scherber as treasurer.

Lindquist, Peyerl and Dwinnell will serve on the Certified Staff Negotiation Committee; Scherber, Saville and Weber on the Principal Contract Negotiation Committee; and Lindquist, Peyerl and Weber on the Superintendent Review Committee.

Peyerl will represent the board on the Wright Technical Center Board. Weber will represent the board on the Community Education Advisory Council, and Lindquist and Dwinnell on the Joint Powers Hockey Board.

Crow River News was named legal newspaper.

Board compensation remains the same at$3,600 per member, plus $800 for the chair, $200 for treasurer, $600 for clerk and $400 for negotiating committees.

The 2017 St. Michael-Albertville School Board includes, left to right, treasurer Drew Scherber, clerk Jennifer Peyerl, chairperson Jeff Lindquist, vice-chairperson Gayle Weber, Hollee Saville and Kari Dwinnell. (Sun staff photo by Aaron Brom)

FLASHING BEACON

In other news, the board approved a memorandum of understanding for installation and maintenance of two push button flashing beacon systems for Naber Avenue at Frankfort Parkway near Middle School East and Big Woods Elementary School.

The county conducted a warrant analysis to determine if a four-way stop control was warranted for that intersection, and the results determined it was not warranted.

The county will share initial cost of the design/installation at 50 percent each for the two sign systems. The cost is approximately $15,000, and the city and school will participate in 25 percent of the initial cost.

The county will share future maintenance cost at 50 percent, with the city and school sharing the remaining 50 percent. The city will be responsible for ongoing power costs.

The beacons will become property of the city.

It is anticipated that the work would be completed by spring 2017.

“Are the kids instructed on how to use it?” member Weber asked. Middle School East Principal Jennie Kelly responded, “We certainly will help them understand the importance of safety.”

Member Saville asked if there would still be a crossing guard, and was told there would be.

In other action, the board:

HEARD from Supt. Ann-Marie Foucault that the school district received the go-ahead from the Department of Education for the Feb. 7 referendum vote. The board confirmed that, due to advanced state notice needed prior to a referendum vote, the district did not have time to schedule the vote for the general election. The referendum committee provided its recommendations in August, too late for a November vote.