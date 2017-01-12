Nancy L. Gustafson, age 76 of Remer, passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side on January 7, 2017.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Dennis Gustafson. She is survived by her children Pam (Mike) Woytcke, Craig (Julie) Gustafson and Jackie Goller; grandchildren Jake, Katie and Emilee Linder, Maddy and Jessie Gustafson.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 12 from 4-7 p.m. at The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael. Memorial service will be held Friday, January 13 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service all at The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael. Luncheon to follow at the chapel.

