Harvey George Biegert, age 80 of Greenfield, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017. He was born November 18, 1936 in Greenfield, the son of Richard Herman and Helene (Bauer) Biegert.

Harvey was a 1954 graduate of Buffalo High School. He joined the U.S. Army Reserve and returned home to continue dairy farming on his family farm in Greenfield.

Harvey was baptized and confirmed at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greenfield where he was a lifelong member.

On December 15, 1962, Harvey Biegert and Nancy Beamish were united in marriage at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greenfield.

Harvey enjoyed farming, attending sporting events, his morning coffee, and spending time with his family and many friends, and especially time spent with his granddaughters.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Helene Biegert; brother, Richard Biegert; and brother-in-law, Neil Palmer.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy; daughter, Stacey (Paul) Fix; son, Dan (Tami) Biegert; granddaughters, Danielle and Lily Biegert; sister, Beverly Palmer; sister-in-law, Mary Biegert; and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 12 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Salem Ev. Lutheran Church, 9655 Pioneer Trail, Greenfield. Further visitation will be held one hour prior to services at church on Friday.

Funeral services for Harvey Biegert will be held Friday, January 13 at 11:00 AM at Salem Ev. Lutheran Church in Greenfield, with Pastor Paul Schuler officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the church cemetery.

