Dolores Agnes Chounard, age 92, of Albertville, MN passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016 at The Legacy of St. Michael.

She was born October 2, 1924 in St. Michael, MN, the daughter of Hubert and Veronica (Hackenmueller) Berning.

Dolores graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls, MN. She started her career at National Tea Grocery Store, now known as Rainbow Foods, in Anoka until her retirement.

Dolores was a member of the Albertville Senior Citizens Group, Christian Mothers, and she was a faithful member and longtime volunteer at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville, MN. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping, baking, her roses at home, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Veronica Berning; and siblings, Sr. Nivelle Berning, OSB, Irma Berning, Saloma Berning, Sr. Eugenia Berning, SSpS, and Donald Berning.

She is survived by her children, Janelle (Bob) Vetsch of St. Michael, Jeanne (David) Vetsch of Albertville, and Jeff (Jane) Chounard of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Scott Vetsch of St. Michael, Stefanie (Greg) Wiese of Marion, IA, Jody Vetsch of St. Michael, Kristine (Steve) Ellis of Brooklyn Center, Maria (Jacob) Cummings of St. Michael, Brenda Vetsch (Luke Zachman) of Maple Grove, Shelley (Nick) Ebersviller of Albertville, Jessica Chounard (Matt Kowolski) of Maple Grove, Laura Vetsch of Minneapolis, Amanda Chounard (Shane Nelson) of Albertville; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Janet Berning of Albertville and Lois Hostetler of Coon Rapids; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Casket bearers were Greg Berning, Gordon Berning, Tom Hostetler, Gary Hostetler, Joe Chounard and Rick Chounard.

Visitation was held Tuesday, January 3 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM The Peterson Chapel St. Michael/Albertville Funeral Home in St. Michael. Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, January 4 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville with Father Thomas McCabe as Celebrant. Interment in St. Albert’s Cemetery in Albertville.

A special thank you to all the staff at The Legacy of St. Michael and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care of Dolores.

Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael/Albertville Funeral Home in St. Michael, 763-497-5362.

