Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE

MINNESOTA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY — ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 322C
The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, herby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:
Article 1 – Name of Limited Liability Company
Meadowlark Property Buyers LLC
Article 2 – Registered Office Address and Agent
Garrett Brunell
103 Meadowlark Road SE
St. Michael, MN 55376
Article 3 Duration
Perpetual.
Article 4 – Organizers
Garrett Brunell
103 Meadowlark Road SE
St. Michael, MN 55376
Alyssa Brunell
103 Meadowlark Road SE
St. Michael, MN 55376
By typing my name, I, the undersigned. Certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE FILED: December 23, 2016
SIGNED BY: Garrett Brunell
Published in the
Crow River News
January 12, 19, 2017
640787