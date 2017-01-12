Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE

MINNESOTA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY — ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 322C

The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, herby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:

Article 1 – Name of Limited Liability Company

Meadowlark Properties LLC

Article 2 – Registered Office Address and Agent

103 Meadowlark Road SE

St. Michael, MN 55376

Article 3 Duration

Perpetual.

Article 4 – Organizers

Garrett Floyd Brunell

103 Meadowlark Road SE

St. Michael, MN 55376

Alyssa Frances Brunell

103 Meadowlark Road SE

St. Michael, MN 55376

By typing my name, I, the undersigned. Certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

DATE FILED: October 12, 2015

SIGNED BY: Garrett Brunell

Published in the

Crow River News

January 12, 19, 2017

640790