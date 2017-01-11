Encourage teachers to oppose transgender ideology

To the editor,

There is a growing concern regarding the promotion of transgenderism in public schools around the country. In Alaska, elementary children are being targeted and encouraged to choose their own gender from a never-ending spectrum of choices—instead of the “rigid box” of male and female. This kind of teaching is harmful to children and can have life-long negative consequences.

Almost one year ago Anoka- Hennepin District 11 teachers were required to take the transgender training that was taught via a DVD program by Robin McHaelen. Robin McHaelen is a gender activist from Connecticut who promotes the normalization of all sexual lifestyles. Her message is one that is based on fantasy, not fact, and has no place in the public school system.

A few years ago McHaelen received the Upstander Award from the Human Rights Campaign—the radical, national LGBT organization. During her acceptance speech she verbally listed the following as types of gender choices:

“Straight, Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Two-Spirit, Same Gender Loving, Pansexual, Flexual, Not Straight, Not Labeling, Straightish, Straight So Far, Straight with Obstacles, Straight But Stuff Happens, Gender Bending, Bigender, pangender, Agender, Asexual, and ‘other’…so many options…”

McHaelen urges schools to change the language, the culture and policies. As a result of her message, many more children are becoming confused about their gender.

Canadian Mark Zucker—from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto—conducted a study that revealed the harm done by transgender promotion in the schools. He discovered that transgenderism was more prominent and persistent among children when it was promoted by adults.

The separation of sex from gender is emotionally dangerous for children and is harmful to society. It can lead to a lifetime of toxic cross-sex hormones and unnecessary surgical mutilation of healthy body parts. We must encourage our teachers to oppose transgender ideology and stand up to the few who are promoting this.

Barb Anderson,

Champlin