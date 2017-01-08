Rockford-Delano girls hockey rolls to tourney title in Waseca

by Dave Pedersen

Crow River News Sam Stansberry is a junior defender for the Rockford-Delano girls hockey team that is 13-2 on the season

The Rockford-Delano girls hockey team captured the championship at the Waseca tournament, outscoring three opponents 66-8.

Improving to 13-2 on the season, R-D defeated North Shore 5-1, Windom 7-1 and Waseca 7-0. The next game is at home, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 against Orono.

“The games went really well,” said coach Jackie Johnson about the Waseca tournament. “We played solid hockey and were able to get multiple contributions from everyone offensively. Defensively, the other teams had low quality scoring opportunities.”

Johnson adds how a big noticeable factor was being able to play four lines and still dominate.

“Had we played our top two lines every other, we would have scored twice as much,” adds Johnson. “So for us it was a good showing for our younger players. They got a lot of playing time and were able to get that varsity experience.”

Against North Shore, Rylan Bistodeau and Emily Olson both netted a goal and an assist. Other goals were by Mary Beth Kivisto, Grace Daly and Anna Keranen. Goalie Karly Schmidt made 21 saves.

Tied with Windom after the first period Rockford-Delano turned up the heat, scoring four goals in the second period and two in the third. R-D would out-shoot Windom 66-8.

Jamie Byrne and Bistodeau both scored twice. Other goals were by Keranen, Chloe Kuechle and Daly. Haley Kuechle added two assists. Grace Gasrud made seven saves.

Rockford-Delano made the most out of its scoring opportunities when shutting out Waseca 7-0 in the title game. The team scored four goals on 10 shots in the first period, two goals on four shots in the second and was one for two in the third period.

Bistodeau and Keranen both had a goal and three assists. Byrne and Hannah Tormanen both had a goal and assist. Haley Kuechle added one goal and Emily Olson provided two assists. Schmidt made 14 saves to earn the shutout.

“My top two lines played solid all week,” said Johnson. “They controlled the game completely when they were out there. It was great to see them perform and be on their A game last week.”