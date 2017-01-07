Corcoran honors outgoing Mayor, City Councilor

The city of Corcoran, Monday, Dec. 19, honored Ken Guenthner and Pat Hank, who together have served the city for more than 30 years. Outgoing Corcoran Mayor Ken Guenthner chats with Bonnie Maue, who is involved with the historic Burschville School in Corcoran, during his farewell reception. (Sun staff photo by Susan Van Cleaf)

Guenthner, who is Corcoran’s current mayor, decided not to seek re-election this past November. Voters chose City Councilor Ron Thomas to succeed him. Hank is a current City Councilor who decided not to run for a second stint on the council.

At a farewell reception, Guenthner said he was looking forward to spending more time with the Corcoran Bee Club, one of his favorite avocations. His wife Kathy and sons Guy and George surrounded him.

Guenthner and his wife have lived on a hobby farm in Corcoran for 29 years. He is a business lawyer in private practice. Outgoing Mayor Ken Guenthner received this plaque and a miniature gavel after he presided over his last City Council meeting as mayor on Oct. 19. (Sun staff photo by Susan Van Cleaf)

He was first elected to the Corcoran City Council in 1996. Beginning in Jan. 1999, he served eight terms as Mayor. He also is a past member and chair of the Corcoran Charter Commission.

During his tenure as Mayor, Corcoran installed its first utility infrastructure for water and sanitary sewer, approved a financial management plan that has helped the city improve its bond rating, obtained a community development block grant for construction of Hope Center, put together the downtown utility and street improvement project and constructed the new Corcoran Public Works facility.

And Guenthner was involved in many more important decisions, including the search for cost effective ways to improve Corcoran’s gravel roads.

Guenther said farewell in the latest Corcoran city newsletter.

“I’d like to start my final greeting with a sincere thank you for the many rewarding years you’ve allowed me to spend both as a member of the City Council and as Mayor,” he said. Outgoing Corcoran Mayor Ken Guenthner (far right) chats with an incoming City Councilor. His sons Guy (left) and George listen as their dad talks. (Sun staff photo by Susan Van Cleaf)

“I remember describing my new adventure twenty years ago to my toddler and preschooler on the day of my first Council meeting, and in a flash those young men have grown and moved on,” he continued. “I think they realize their good fortune in having been raised in this wonderful city. I too have grown, and it is time for me to turn the page.”

Guenthner continued, “Like most community members who have passed through City Hall (many fine people, many characters, all of us a bit of each) I first became involved in city government over a single issue. My issue, and driving interest through the years, was the pursuit of good government practices.”

He added, “To put it simply, how do we as neighbors come together and engage in the most efficient, fair, economical and far reaching problem solving process. I was confident twenty years ago, and I remain confident today, that even when issues seem too complex, or differing opinions too intractable, we can rely on good, methodical processes to lead to the right answers for the community.” Ron Thomas (left) will leave his City Council seat in January in order to pick up the mayor’s gavel. He pauses from a conversation with Pat Hank, who will leave the City Council in January. (Sun staff photo by Susan Van Cleaf)

“I have really enjoyed the many, many good people who have worked for the City over the years,” Guenthner said. “I want to acknowledge and commend all of the citizen volunteers who have given the Council, Commissions and the City their most valuable gift: their time.”

At the farewell reception, Hank said he was looking forward to spending more time with his daughter.

Hank was appointed to the City Council in October 2014 to fill an unexpired term. After he was appointed he said, he believed in the importance of bringing residents into city decision-making. The process of making a decision is as important as the decision itself. At the start, city councilors might not have answers for a particular issue.

He was appointed to Corcoran’s Planning Commission in 2007 and 2010. He served in leadership roles, including vice-chair and chair. He served on the Parks and Trails Commission in 2007 and 2008. His other service has been with the pavement management committee, land use subcommittee and public works subcommittee.

During his tenure as a City Councilor, Corcoran implemented the downtown street and utility improvement project, reviewed significant development proposals and dealt with other important issues, such as improvement of gravel roads.