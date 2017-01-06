Knights finish 2nd in Schwan Cup

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

STMA powered its way to the championship game of the Schwan Cup before losing to Breck in a shootout 3-2. On the way, the Knights beat Bloomington Jefferson 6-3 and routed Mounds View 8-0.

In the quarterfinal round against Bloomington Jefferson, the Knights got a hat trick from Mitch Bourgerie in a 6-3 win.

The first period saw both teams score twice. STMA scored its goals first; one from Max Helgestad (Ryan Copeland, TJ Swenson) and one from Bourgerie (Carson Wooters, Val Popowski. The Knights celebrate one of their three second-period goals. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

Jefferson got goals from Noah Ganske (Tristan Larson) and Carter Eha (Jack Goedderz, Nathan Johannes) to tie the game before the end of the period.

Jefferson took the lead in the second period on a power play goal by Paul Cavanah (Hunter Jacobs) only for Bourgerie to light the lamp with a PPG of his own to tie the game again at 3-3.

The Knights took over in the third period with three goals to put Jefferson away. Bourgerie’s hat trick goal (Luc Laylin) proved to be the game winner, with additional goals coming from Jordan Drobinski (Blake Spetz) and Luc Laylin (Bourgerie).

MOUNDS VIEW

With the win, it was on to the semifinals for the Knights where they blasted Mounds View 8-0.

A competitive first period saw the Knights strike twice. Zach Sjelin and Mitch Bourgerie made the score 2-0 after the first 17 minutes.

STMA outshot Mounds View 18-6 in the second period and got three goals to show for it. Blake Spetz (Cole Lehmann, Kyle Hayden), Adam Flammang (Caden Sigerud) and Caden Sigerud (Spetz) pushed the lead to 5-0.

Cole Lehmann (Sigerud, Spetz), Spetz (Sjelin, Lehmann) and Carson Wooters (Luc Laylin, Bourgerie) finished the scoring in the third on the way to a dominant victory.

Head coach Jerr Johnson said that one of the big strengths of the Knights all year was the depth of the team.

“Over the course of the year now, we’ve outscored opponents 23-2 in the third period, and it’s such a key for us to be able to use all of our guys throughout a game,” Johnson said.

Nick Putnam said that the mindset has been the same regardless of opponent.

“Play hard and physical, chip in goals here and there, but make sure defense is solid every game,” he said.

The Knights finished with a 36-17 SOG advantage.

BRECK

The championship game proved very competitive as the Knights officially tied with Breck 2-2, though a shootout crowned the Mustangs the Schwan Cup Silver Division champions.

Carter Breitenfeldt (Nick Strom, Will Togerson) gave the Mustangs the first lead of the game. Garrett Sandberg (Cole Lehmann) answered with the tying goal in the second period.

The Knights took the lead when Jordan Drobinski (Blake Spetz, Val Popowski) scored just over eight minutes into the final period, but Breitenfeldt notched a power play goal to tie the score again.

Neither team scored in overtime, but Breck won a shootout and took the championship game 3-2.

The Knights return to conference action Thursday against Rogers.