All safe after multi vehicle pileup in Rogers

Minor injuries were reported Monday night, Jan. 2, in Rogers following a multiple vehicle crash involving a semi on westbound Interstate 94 at Main Street.

Light rain was falling and was turning to ice on the roads, while motorists were driving too fast for conditions. There was a semi truck and trailer involved and at least six other passenger vehicles. Multiple cars were damaged and required to be towed.

One occupant of a passenger vehicle reported a head injury, including a laceration near the eye. The semi truck and trailer went off westbound I-94, just east of Main Street, and into the ditch on the right side of the roadway. A smaller passenger car was severely damaged and pinned beneath the rear section of the semi trailer. It was initially reported that vehicles in the ditch may have been under water but officers discovered that there was minimal standing water in the ditch, about one foot deep at most.

Hennepin County Water Patrol was dispatched but cancelled when it was determined to not be a water emergency. State Patrol was dispatched and handled the crash report since a semi was involved in the crash on the interstate. One Rogers Officer collected information from two vehicles involved in the crash that occurred westbound I-94 east of the Main Street overpass and continued to the west side of the overpass.

Due to the conditions and large number of vehicles involved, State Patrol wasn’t able to speak with those two drivers at the scene.

Rogers Police and Fire controlled traffic and two of the three lanes of westbound I-94 were shut down just east of Main Street. The Main Street (Hwy 101) exit remained open.