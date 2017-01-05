Seniors set high standards for Maple Grove girls’ hockey

6 Crimson will go on to play college hockey

by Bob San

SUN PRESS Newspapers

Maple Grove senior defenseman Tina Kampa is one of the smallest players in high school hockey but she has a very strange nickname. Sydnee Hanson (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

“I used be called Andre the Giant,” said Kampa. “I am not a giant but on the ice they say I play big. So there you go.”

Kampa is one of many Crimson who play very big on the ice. Together, they have lifted the Crimson to a 12-2 record and a No. 2 state ranking. That is especially true for the 13 seniors who in their years on varsity have helped turn Maple Grove from a very competitive program into one of the state’s elites. The fact that six seniors will play college hockey next year is a testimony to how talented this group is.

Breanna Blesi will join No. 1 ranked University of Wisconsin-Madison, Coco Francis will mind the net for Union College, Sydnee Hanson will play for University of St. Thomas, Kampa will toe the blue line for Bemidji State University, Kalli Prekker will skate for Augsburg College and Taylor Wente will join the defending NCAA champion University of Minnesota Gophers. Taylor Wente (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

Crimson coach Amber Hegland said the six are all very talented and special players.

“Sydnee is a defenseman first and takes pride in the defensive zone,” Hegland said. “She has high end skills that make her a scoring threat as well. Taylor is an impact player with the ability to create a scoring opportunity each time she is on the ice. She has great hands and hockey instinct that make her a threat in the offensive zone. Taylor’s skating stride is pure and allows her to outskate opponents. She can score but is an incredible play maker. Kalli has developed and improved much in one year. She is not close to her full potential yet. She has a strong, powerful stride that helps her to retrieve pucks and get it to our forwards with time and space. Tina is a gifted skater and defenseman. Tina can skate our team and herself out of trouble. She often completes the tough first pass that beats the other team’s forecheck. Tina plays situations near perfect and makes high end decisions with the puck many times throughout a game. She can create scoring opportunities due to her vision and knowledge of the game.” Breanna Blesi (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

As for her two elite goalies, Hegland said, “Breanna is a dynamic goalie. Her technical skills are tremendous and puts her in an elite category as a goalie. What separates Breanna from other goalies is her battle skills and quickness when the puck is close to the net. Coco is an incredible goalie — the “calm in the storm.” She calculates angles with prestige and does not give opponents much to shoot at. She has great technical skills. What separates Coco from other goalies is her puck control.”

The other seniors Payton Olson, Grace Ford, Erin Roehl, Paige Cassibo, Elli Corbin, Andrea Kunz and Brianna Davey will not be playing college hockey but Hegland said they have played huge roles in Maple Grove’s recent success.

“They are team players. They know sacrifice and choose to be a role player to challenge themselves at every practice as well as push their teammates and our team to get better every day,” Hegland said. Coco Francis (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

Many of the seniors have been playing together since they were 7 or 8 years old. They have enjoyed successes along the way, highlighted by winning the state U-14 championship.

Most of this group join the high school team when they were in eighth or ninth grades. These Crimson hit the big times three seasons ago when they had an outstanding season and Maple Grove received high state rankings (as high as No. 2) for the first time in program history. They followed up with a historic 2015-16 season when they won Maple Grove’s first section championship. In their first ever state tournament appearance, the Crimson went all the way to the state championship game before losing to Eden Prairie in two overtimes.

For the seniors, their goal is to make their final season a memorable one. One that they hope will end in a return to the state tournament and the state final. Tina Kampa (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

FUTURE PLANS

Whatever happens the rest of this season, there will be more hockey for the six seniors who have signed on to play in college. For them, it is a dream come true.

“I am very proud and happy for every single one of them,” Hanson said. “They have all worked their butts off day in and day out. It is really cool to be able to see them be successful and complete their dream. I have grown up with these girls and they’ve pushed me and been there for me every single day. I have always had a dream of playing college hockey and I think that’s one big motivational thing for me.”

While most of her friends are staying close to home, Francis will head east to Upstate New York and Union College. Kalli Prekker (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

“I was looking at a few schools and I landed on Union just because I have always wanted to go out east and experience a few things,” Francis said. “It’s in Upstate New York, in the suburbs so it’s a lot like home. Recruiting started in eighth grade, it was a long process, it wasn’t easy, but I am happy where I ended up.”

Kampa called choosing Bemidji State “the best decision I’ve ever made” because she enjoys the coaches and the school. Kampa is extra excited because she will reunite with former Crimson Summer Thibodeau at Bemidji State and she will have the chance to face Wente four times in WCHA competition.

“We have been playing together since 8 years old and she is my best buddy,” Kampa said. “Playing against somebody that I am used to playing with will be a little odd but I am sure it will be fun and we’ll have a little rivalry.”

Wente also considered Bemidji State but then the Gophers called.

“I made an unofficial visit and fell in love with the place. It’s beautiful,” Wente said. “It’s has been a dream of mine to go there. The coaches are super nice. Their new coach Bethany Brausen is awesome, I love her, and Brad Frost and Joel Johnson are both amazing coaches. They are definitely the reasons why I want to go there.”

MORE THAN JUST A TEAM

Hegland said the seniors are not only superb players but also great models who epitomize what being a Maple Grove hockey player is all about.

“It is a great group of girls; they work hard, care about one another, and will do whatever it takes to be successful,” Hegland said. “The girls play for their teammates and understand the value behind playing at a level that makes their teammates better.”

Indeed, this team-first value always comes across in any conversation with these Crimson.

“The most important lesson I take away from hockey is that working as a group will not only make yourself better but make everyone else around you better,” Prekker said.

“Something that I have learned is that being a part of a team that will do anything for each other is one of the most incredible things a person can experience,” Blesi said. “We allow each other to achieve something that alone we cannot even come close to achieving.”

Contact Bob San at [email protected]