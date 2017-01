OPEN WATER ON FOSTER LAKE, Saint Michael

In the continuation efforts to improve the lake quality and fish population, Foster Lake Association has installed an aeration system located in a small area on the Northeast side of the lake. It will be in operation starting January. During the winter, the open water and thin ice around it will be marked with DNR Thin Ice signs. Please use caution.

Published in the

Crow River News

January 5, 12, 2017

