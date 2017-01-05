Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CHAMPLIN

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION

(PROJECT 2017-01)

Notice is hereby given that the Champlin Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 7 p.m. or shortly thereafter in the City Council Chambers (Champlin City Hall) located at 11955 Champlin Drive, Champlin, MN 55316. The public hearing is to review a request from the City of Champlin for a lot split of Outlot 1, ALPS ADDITION.

All interested parties are invited to attend and be heard. For more information, contact Scott Schulte, City Planner at 763-923-7102.

Published in

The Press

January 5, 2017

