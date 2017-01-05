Maple Grove takes 2nd place in 2016 National Night Out award

The city of Maple Grove has once again been recognized for its National Night Out event.

For year 2016, the city was awarded second place in the population category of 50,000 to 100,000 from those cities participating in National Night Out from across the nation.

Maple Grove was the highest ranked Minnesota cities within the population group. The city of Brooklyn Park took third place and was the only other Minnesota city in the same population group.

National Night Out is designed to: (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know that Maple Grove neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Maple Grove not only hosts neighborhood block parties the August evening of National Night Out, but earlier in the day there is also a kick off event that features emergency equipment show, demonstrations, and free food. Strege said he tries to get something new added to the kick off event each year. He also makes sure every party has at least one police, fire or ambulance stop by the evening of National Night Out.

Crime Prevention Officer Todd Strege has been planning the city’s National Night Out events for the past six years. During the previous years, Strege said the city has received first place twice and third place three times. First place winners receive a trophy. Strege said the two trophies the city has received are on display in a case in the Maple Grove Police Department’s lobby area. The city has received plaques for the second and third place wins.

Planning for each National Night Out celebration in Maple Grove requires months of planning. “I normally start in May with the planning,” Strege said. “I mail letters to the residents that hosted the year prior. I start to advertise the event in the city newsletter and newspaper.”

He added he coordinates with area businesses to see if they are interesting in being part of the kick off event.

“Planning for National Night Out occupies most of time from the time I start until the event in August,” he said.

Maple Grove Police Chief Eric Werner said, “The police department is proud of the award and is grateful for the support of the city council, city administrator, the leadership from the National Night Out Block Party Captains, and all the residents in general. Community Service Officer/Crime Prevention Specialist Todd Strege’s leadership continues to bring the entire event together and allows the city to have a tremendous impact on safety through NNO’s relationship building work.”

After the neighborhood parties are finished, Strege then works on the post project report. “We make a book that highlights everything we did from pre-planning to the kick off to the block party leaders,” he said. “The book consists of photos and articles which highlight a lot of stuff. We sometimes even add videos if we have them.”

He then mails the book off to National Night Out organization for review and judging.

Strege added the National Night Out event in Maple Grove is a great way for neighbors to get together. “It’s also good for people that are the new to city,” he said. “It’s a good excuse for neighbors to get out and meet each and building relationships.”

He also mentioned he tries to work with the neighborhood block party coordinators to participate in the city’s Neighborhood Watch program. The program is a cooperative effort between a neighborhood and the Maple Grove Police Department, because no one person or law enforcement agency can be aware of every situation that occurs in a neighborhood at all times.

“It benefits the residents and the police department year around,” he added.