Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CAMBRIDGE PARK AREA

STREET AND UTILITY IMPROVEMENTS – PHASE II

(LAWNDALE LANE (MSAS 126) IMPROVEMENTS)

CITY PROJECT NO. 2016-16

S.A.P. 189-126-003

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Maple Grove at the Government Center located at 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway until 10:00 a.m. local time, Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read at said time and place by representatives of the City of Maple Grove.

Said proposals for the furnishing of all labor and materials for the construction, complete in-place, of the following approximate quantities:

The provisions of Minn. Stat. 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to the Advertisement for Bids/RFP of the City shall comply with the provisions of the statute.

The bids must be submitted on the Proposal Forms provided in accordance with the Contract Documents, Plans, and Specifications as prepared by WSB & Associates, Inc., 701 Xenia Avenue South, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55416, which are on file with the City Clerk of Maple Grove and may be seen at the office of the Consulting Engineers.

Complete digital Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications for use by Contractors submitting a bid are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a nonrefundable fee of $25.00 by inputting Quest project #4774988 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

An optional paper set of Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications may be obtained from the Consulting Engineers, WSB & Associates, Inc., 701 Xenia Avenue South, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55416, for a nonrefundable fee of $100.00 per set, check payable to WSB & Associates, Inc.

Direct inquiries to the Engineers Project Manager, Andrew Plowman at 763-287-7149.

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors who purchase digital or paper Bidding Documents as specified above.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a bidders bond naming the City of Maple Grove as obligee, certified check payable to the Clerk of the City of Maple Grove or a cash deposit equal to 5 percent of the amount of the Bid, which shall be forfeited to the City in the event that the Bidder fails to enter into a Contract.

The City Council reserves the right to retain the deposits of the three lowest bidders for a period not to exceed 30 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids. No Bids may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids

The City Council reserved the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein, and further reserves the right to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.

DATED: December 28, 2016

Ken Ashfeld, Public Works Director/City Engineer

City of Maple Grove, MN

Published in the

Osseo-Maple Grove Press

January 5, 12, 2017

638761

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/01/638761-1.pdf