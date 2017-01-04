Three Royals score in 3-2 win over Bluejackets

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Coming off a loss in the Schwan Cup championship game at Ridder Arena, the Rogers girls’ hockey team looked to bounce back against Mississippi 8 conference opponent Cambridge-Isanti on Jan 3. Paetyn Levis watches as her shot sneaks under the pads of Cambridge-Isanti Clarissa Belkholm for a 1-0 Royals lead. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

The team did just that, scoring three goals by three different players and earning a 3-2 win over the Bluejackets at the Rogers Activity Center.

“The loss against Andover stung a lot,” Royals skater Ellie Feilen said. “However, it made our team stronger, which showed in tonight’s game.”

Rogers got on the board first, with Royals senior Kaitlynn Lloyd finding teammate Paetyn Levis for goal No. 29 on the season. Four minutes later, sophomore Sami Scherling found Feilen on the power play, with Feilen firing a shot from the blue line that accelerated past Bluejacket goalie Claire Belkholm.

“I think the main thing we did well tonight was our defensive zone,” Feilen said. “This included our forwards blocking shots, the defense covering open players, and of course Hailey (Hartlage) saving big shots.”

Hartlage stopped 16 of the 18 shots fired at her in the game, letting in two goals after two periods. She came out strong, as the third period started, when her team needed her the most. Hailey Hartlage stopped 16 of the 18 shots that came her way in Rogers 3-2 win over Cambridge-Isanti. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

“I think Hailey has done an amazing job this entire season and continues to stand out each and every game,” Feilen said about the freshman goaltender. “She has literally been a brick wall for us this year by saving the majority of shots taken on her. I can’t express how proud I am of her and her accomplishments.”

11 of Hartlage’s saves came in the final period, as she looked to her teammates for one more goal to give the Royals the lead. That goal came 4:35 into the third period when Sara Parent scored a goal off an assist from Levis to put the Royals up 3-2. The lone goal was all Hartlage needed to earn the conference win in net. Sara Parent (right) gets mobbed by teammates after scoring what would become the winning goal midway through the third period. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Rogers is now 4-1 in the Mississippi 8 conference with the team’s lone loss coming to Princeton back on Nov. 21. Next up is a makeup game against Buffalo, scheduled for 3 p.m. on Jan. 5. Buffalo is also 4-1 in conference play.

“I think that our team has to take the conference schedule game-by-game,” Feilen said. “We can’t take any conference game lightly, which is why we can always improve on our consistency of hard work and effort.”

Feilen then added a quote that head coach Joel Wesloh always preaches to the team during practice.

“Hard work always beats talent.”