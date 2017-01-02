North Shore gym club does well at Peppermint Twist

The North Shore Gymnastic Association’s teams tumbled into the holiday spirit at the Peppermint Twist meet at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Level 3 took fourth place overall and was second on bars. Jadyn Herrera (9) gave a strong performance, finishing fourth place in the all-around. Herrera went on to place second on bars and tied for third on beam. Abigail Kagel (8) took third on vault.

The Level 4 team tumbled its way to fifth place on floor. Lily Fake (9) took fifth place in the age 9 division on floor. Samantha Krampf (11) was seventh on floor in the 11-plus age group.

Level 5’s Kayla Heinonen (8) placed sixth on beam. Sarah Robson (10) tied for sixth on vault in the 7-10 age group. Marissa Dennis (11) took sixth on floor.

For more information about North Shore Gymnastics call 763-479-3189 or visit www.northshoregym.org.