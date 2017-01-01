Rockford-Delano girls hockey dominates play but splits games

BY DAVE PEDERSEN

CROW RIVER NEWS

It was not for the lack of trying when Rockford-Delano’s girls hockey team lost 2-1 in overtime to Mound Westonka last week despite having a 45-21 edge in shots on goal.

In the other game last week, R-D also dominated the shot stats (43-18) in the 5-2 victory over the Minneapolis coop squad.

The end result is a 10-2 record for the first-year program involving two schools rather than three. Rockford-Delano is playing at the Waseca tournament, Dec. 27-29 before coming home Tuesday, Jan. 3 to face Orono.

Anna Keranen powered the offense against Minneapolis with three goals and one assist. Rylan Bistodeau had a goal and two assists, Anna Kivisto added a goal and Emily Olson had two assists. Goalie Karly Schmidt made 16 saves.

Emily Olson scored the team’s only goal against Mound Westonka. Goalie Grace Glasrud made 19 saves. The goalies have been alternating this season.

Bistodeau and Emily Olson lead the team in points at 19. Bistodeau has 10 goals and nine assists while Olson has seven goals and 12 assists. Keranan has 18 points on nine goals and nine assists and Jamie Byrne has three goals and nine assists for 12 points.